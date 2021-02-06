As goes General Motors, so goes the nation.
During my father’s 1960s aircraft carrier-sized Pontiac station wagon era, he trusted that idiom.
The premise was that GM was so big and important that the country’s economic fortunes were inherently dependent on a strong and healthy General Motors. Make no mistake, then or now, General Motors is not a benevolent do-gooder. “As goes GM, so goes the nation” is grounded in the American spirit of free enterprise and turning a profit. General Motors exists to create wealth.
GM’s recent announcement that by 2035 they will no longer manufacture gasoline-powered vehicles feels like a bright line, sea changing, culture-altering decision. The decision no doubt followed years, if not decades, of internal conversations at GM about the changing attitudes of car buyers.
I am not here to argue climate change or sustainability. I am here to argue that General Motors recognizes that a critical mass of its future customer base believes climate change is enough of a threat that it will change their car-buying decisions. Will other carmakers follow suit? They’re looking at the same market data. This genie does not go back in the bottle.
If 14 years seems like some sort of Jetsons-inspired fantastic future, to put it in perspective, 14 years ago was 2007. I remember 2007. I drove a 2001 Ford Explorer Sport to Bramlage to watch Michael Beasley and Frank Martin.
A decade ago, I was responsible for managing the message of a statewide rural-centric advocacy organization. The 2000 census was to become a lodestar in that work. In middle-of-the-country demographic history, that census was another bright line, showing that for the first time since statehood, urban and suburban Kansans outnumbered their rural counterparts.
If my job then was to change hearts and minds, or at least influence them, it was imperative to understand that most of those hearts and minds no longer viewed the world from the perspective of my constituency.
Last month, an elected school board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to do away with Indians and Braves as mascots for schools in their district.
The vote was not close. It was, in fact, unanimous. The school board’s decision was reflective of the attitude of most of the people who live in the Shawnee Mission school district, who feel Indians and Braves as school mascots are demeaning to a group of human beings who comprise a segment of their demographics and unworthy of those who comprise the whole.
We’re emerging from events and circumstances that have shone a light on these demographic changes, many of which have shaken the foundations of our democracy. If our reaction to them is grounded in resistance to change, more conflict is assured.
Those who consider such actions “cancel culture” may struggle. A millennial American writer I admire, Anand Giridharadas, says this backlash “is not the engine of history. It’s the revolt against the engine of history.”
Change is really difficult. It is especially hard when the change is not occurring at the same rate where you live as it is in other parts of Kansas and the country. It’s even harder when — for whatever reason — you haven’t given much critical thought to underlying facts or motivators of change.
Most people who will buy cars in a few years believe the internal combustion engine is endangering the health of our planet. General Motors will change their entire business model because of it.
Though they were motivated by entirely different sets of factors, both of the decisions are right, true and reflective of the majority of those whom they serve. As goes General Motors, so goes the nation? I sure hope so.
Mike Matson’s column appears every other weekend in The Mercury. Follow his blog at mikematson.com.