I am going into year seven on my battle with yellow nutsedge. I treat it each year and it turns brown and appears dead. Again, it has sprouted up in the same locations as last year. Generally, it grows in wet soil. It is doing fine in my dry soil, as well. Now is the time to treat.
You know you have this weed when you find pale green (yellow) grass-looking plants in the lawn or planting bed. It can be identified by pulling up the plant and rolling it between your fingers. Nutsedge will have a triangle stem. The cut end of the stem will reveal the triangle. Bring me a sample or picture for identification.
Physically removing weeds is one approach. I have done this and still have it. Nutsedge develop tubers underground, which may extend eight to 14 inches deep. These bulb-like structures can be dug up and removed to get rid of the weeds. This will disturb the soil and perhaps the desirable plants around them. Pulling them would eventually take away their resources to grow.
Another option for the home lawn area is the use of an herbicide. A common one contains the active ingredient halosulfuron. Originally, it was sold as Manage, which became Sedgehammer, and there are other products that contain halosulfuron.
A product I have used in my lawn contained the active ingredient sulfentrazone. Bentazon is another option for cool-season and warm-season grasses. There are a few other active ingredient products labeled for nutsedge control.
I have the most problem with nutsedge in my shrub beds. The only product I have found labeled for this use is glyphosate. Apply glyphosate when the plants are young, actively growing and haven’t recently been cut. All herbicides work best on young weeds and in this case in the three- to eight-leaf stage. Generally, it is best to apply prior to June 21. Read and follow label directions on any product you choose to use.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu.
