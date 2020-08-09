The new class of Riley County, K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners will start on Thursday, Sept. 3. Presently, the learning will be a mix of in-person instruction and online. This will take place in Pottorf Hall in CiCo Park where there is room to spread out. More than 300 community members have taken the course. Currently, 64 members reach out and teach the joys and advantages of gardening to their neighbors.
Sign up today to become one of these gardening enthusiasts. You can do that by going to our website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Applications also are available at the Extension office, which is on the second floor of the Riley County Office Building, 110 Courthouse Plaza. The cost is $100 for the handbook and instruction. The class is limited to 10 volunteers.
Learn about growing flowers, vegetables, fruits, turfgrasses and woody plants. Other sessions will be on plant growth and development, the care of plants, and pests. Wildlife management also is covered.
Giving back is the best part of the program. One of the earliest projects started by the first class is the garden tour. Butterfly garden habitats are a passion for many gardeners. The Master Gardeners continue to care for their demonstration garden at the Sunset Zoo. It provides a living demonstration all year. Earth Day is a special event where the gardeners grow and give out butterfly milkweed and other butterfly loving plants and information.
Riley County, K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners meet every other month for an educational program and to keep abreast of any community program request.
Please consider joining in on the fun of being a local volunteer with the Master Gardener program. Your yard and neighbors will thank you. Contact the office if you any questions.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan, or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.