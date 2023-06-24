Heading into senior year at Wichita Heights High School, one goal dominated my thoughts. To carry as few textbooks as possible. I purposefully loaded my schedule with non-textbook electives. Drafting 3, which was basically Architecture 101 (I designed a Brady Bunch-esque split-level rancher with two fireplaces, a laundry chute and a wet bar), and Yearbook, which, in hindsight, was the first developmental milestone of my journalistic lineage.

With two years of treble clef baritone proficiency under my belt, and as a member in good standing of the symphonic/marching band, I approached band director Cleo Rucker at the end of junior year. All the teachers had nicknames, mostly sprouted organically through teenage groupthink. We stayed up all night thinking up one for Mr. Rucker, who became “C.R.”

