A county fair for 4-Hers is often an ending for their project work that has occurred for many previous months. The garden project continues and even moves into the third growing season. Now is the time to plan and start some cool-season vegetables for the fall harvest.
Broccoli is one of my favorite vegetables. Mix it with carrots and cauliflower at cooking and you have the common California vegetable medley. Starting broccoli and cauliflower indoors works best. Use fresh moist potting media in a container and in a few days the seeds will germinate. Bright light and cool temperatures are needed to get a short stocky transplant. Air flow over the seedlings will make them tough enough to transplant outdoors in four weeks.
Kale, lettuce, radish, spinach and turnips are other vegetables to be planted come mid-August. Kale and spinach may over winter in the garden and provide early harvest next spring.
Many of the fall planted vegetables can grow all season in a good size container. I will grow a couple of my broccoli in containers on the deck. These crops are frost hardy, but I can move the containers inside and see how long I can grow them.
Challenges with these crops are pests, moisture and temperatures. Warm soil temperature gets the plants off to a quick start. Normally, it cools off so that these cool-season vegetables will grow to a bountiful harvest. Moisture is required for seed germination and rapid growth. Plan on watering your crops. Insects or other chewing pests will need to be managed. New young plants attract hungry insects and wildlife.
Cool-season vegetables that mature in the cool weather have better flavors. If you haven’t experience fresh fall vegetables, it is worth the effort. Refer to the “Kansas Garden Guide” available online for vegetable garden information.
