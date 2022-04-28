Around the first part of May annual flower planting is in full swing. The timing is usually right for soil temperatures. Outdoor activity starts to heat up with a need to make the outdoor living space pop. Although some may not like the thought of planting each year, annuals provide the season long color and distinct foliage that accents the home landscape.
Before planting, you might consider participating in our Kansas Garden Hour on-line program. New and improved varieties of annual flowers hit the garden center shelves every year. Join Matthew McKernan, Sedgwick County Horticulture Extension Agent as he highlights new varieties of annual flowers with outstanding performance, along with tips for growing annual flowers more successfully this summer. The program in on Wednesday, May 4 beginning at noon.
Flowers come from a multi-branched stem. Like mums that are pruned until mid-July, annuals can be pruned to get more branches. I prune my flowers while they are in the tray. It is faster that way. Most people like to see their flowers in the bed before they remove all the blooms. It is worth the added wait.
Spacing is to ensure coverage of foliage over the soil prior to high soil temperatures. To have no exposed soil by the first part of June is the goal. High soil temperatures really reduce the vigor of the annual. Annual flower canopy that shades the soil will aid in gorgeous flowers.
Water and nitrogen fertilizer is important for the early season rapid growth. Water soluble fertilizer can be added each week during the irrigation operation. I use a granular slow-release nitrogen fertilizer to raise my annuals. A little nitrogen fertilizer added throughout the growing season to annual flowers is the key.
Weeds can be pulled or an herbicide can be used. Wait three days after planting before applying an herbicide to keep weed seeds from getting established.
Enjoy your flower planting.
