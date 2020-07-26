Black, brown, gray and white are not on the color wheel. These are still colors that we find in the landscape. Gray and white are commonly used in flower or foliage. There are a few flowers that are black. The color brown is probably the least desired color in the landscape.
The main reason that brown is disliked is that it is commonly an indication of a plant issue. Right now, many of our tall fescue lawns are brown because of a disease called “brown patch.”
Tall fescue commonly develops some brown patches each year. I can count on brown patches developing in my lawn when I walk out in the morning, and the grass is covered in dew while the morning temperature is 65 degrees or above. It only takes one or two days with these conditions to trigger the activity of the disease. If it stays rainy and warm they will enlarge.
Take a look at the tall fescue leaf blade. A blade that has a tan area surrounded by a brown border is a symptom of having the brown patch disease. As the disease develops, the whole leaf will lose the green color and die. A new leaf will develop from the grass crown and will most likely be a healthy green.
In most cases, the turf recovers on its own after a couple of weeks without doing anything. This is my approach. A timed fungicide can suppress the disease when applied just prior to favorable conditions for disease development.
There are two cultural practices that reduce brown patch. Since moisture is necessary for development, when you water make sure the grass is dry going into the evening. I don’t water, but I also can’t control nature’s irrigation practice. Over-stimulated grass, which occurs with nitrogen fertilizer, is more prone to brown patch. Follow K-State Research and Extension fertilizing recommendations available from the office and on the web at www.ksuturf.com. Brown is not a bad color, but it may indicate plant issues.
You can find out more information on gardening by going to Riley County’s K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. You may contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension by calling 537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or emailing geyeston@ksu.edu.