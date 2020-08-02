Weekly free online gardening programs continue in August. These programs are live at noon Wednesdays for participants to ask questions through the chat box. Recordings of the program are available soon upon completion. You can register and review the recordings at the K-State Horticulture Information Center webpage.
Aug. 5: Fall Vegetable Gardening with Tom Buller
Fall is the best time of the year to grow vegetables in Kansas, and it is not too late to start for the year. This presentation will cover tips and tricks for establishing and caring for a fall vegetable garden, as well as some pointers for fall season extension and putting your garden to rest at the end of the season.
Aug. 12: Hummingbirds in Kansas with Chuck Otte
Hummingbirds are fascinating and fun to watch for the entire family. Through a blend of landscaping and use of feeders you can enhance the opportunity to view and enjoy these tiny little flying jewels. Chuck Otte, Geary County Ag and Natural Resources Extension Agent, will discuss hummer-friendly plants, how to use feeders effectively, and how to handle common problems with your hummingbird-friendly yard.
Aug. 19: Preserve it Fresh, Preserve it Safe with Karen Blakeslee
If your garden is overflowing with fresh produce, what will you do with it? Besides enjoying the fresh flavors or sharing with family and friends, preserving the produce for later use is a great way to enjoy that taste of summer later in the year. Karen Blakeslee, Extension Associate in Food Science and Rapid Response Center Coordinator, will highlight some easy ways to safely preserve your food.
Aug. 26: Fall Lawn Care — Planting and Overseeding your Tall Fescue Lawn with Matthew McKernan
Fall is undoubtedly the most important time of year to care for your Tall Fescue lawns. Whether you are starting a new lawn, or thickening up an existing lawn, there are many planting tips & tricks that you need to know. Matthew will cover the best tips for soil preparation, seed selection, planting techniques, and planting time in order to help you have the best lawn on the block.
You can find out more at Riley County’s K-State Research and Extension site at www.riley.ksu.edu. You may contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension by calling 537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or emailing geyeston@ksu.edu,