On May 4, 2013, I was supposed to walk across the stage on the field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, to receive my bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska. I did receive my diploma that day, but there was no stage, no audience, no speaker.
Many graduates this semester are seeing their commencement ceremonies canceled. My circumstances were nothing like what these students are experiencing. I didn’t have to deal with the disappointment of the cancellation on top of dealing with all the other stresses that come with a global pandemic, but maybe I can relate to a fraction of what the class of 2020 might be feeling right now.
In my case, the university used to host graduation in the Devaney Center, where the basketball team played. In May 2013, the team’s new facility, Pinnacle Bank Arena, where the ceremony is held now, was still under construction, and the Devaney Center was undergoing renovations, so the volleyball team could move there.
The alternative plan, for that semester only, was having the ceremony in Memorial Stadium. I thought it was going to be kind of cool to be part of the only class to ever have graduation in that venue.
But anyone who knows how weather works in the middle of the country probably sees where this is going.
Early in the week, the forecast started looking pretty bad for graduation day. The first back-up plan was graduates going solo to pick up their diplomas from the football team’s practice facility. After a negative reaction, the school changed the plan to an abbreviated ceremony with graduates announced by college. If they canceled that too, graduates could dress in their gown and bring their families to the practice facility to watch them get their diplomas from the dean of their college.
I woke up on graduation day — around 35 degrees and raining — and checked the school site. Practice facility it was.
My parents, brother and grandmother came to Lincoln. They took pictures of me receiving my diploma in my cap and gown. We took lots of family pictures and got one with my advisor and even with the chancellor of the university at the time.
Later that day, more extended family came to town to go to a big celebratory lunch with me. The situation was frustrating and disappointing, but I do remember the day as a fun, happy one, even if it wasn’t the one I imagined.
So I guess my message to the class of 2020 is this. This sucks. You deserve to have that moment of walking across the stage and hearing your family cheer for you. I’m sorry you don’t get that in the way you anticipated, and it’s okay to be disappointed.
But no matter what, you ARE getting your diploma. You did it. And that deserves to be celebrated. Try to find ways to celebrate safely. If you’re quarantining with family, you can still celebrate with them. If not, use video chats if you can. Hopefully, you will be able to participate in bigger, rescheduled celebrations later.
Enough time has passed that my friends and I can laugh about that crazy day, and the class of 2020 will certainly be telling stories about this time for the rest of their lives.
Even if it’s not the day you imagined, you can still mark the occasion. The ceremony isn’t the most important thing. Your accomplishment is.