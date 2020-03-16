We nearly published a photo Sunday that would have been highly controversial.
Not under any normal circumstances, but certainly under the current ones. I guarantee some people would have gone through the roof, and others would have reacted strongly to that reaction.
It was nobody naked. It didn’t involve violence, or drug use, and it wasn’t any sort of invasion of privacy.
Nope. It was of a couple of guys in green drinking beer, having a hi-ho time on a Saturday in Aggieville on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Crowd of people behind them, big smiles, strings of beads around their necks. One of them was sucking on a straw, poking out from under his surgical mask, from a bottle of Corona. Yuk yuk yuk. Get it?
It was the “End of the World St. Patty’s Day Pub Crawl” at one of our local watering holes. I’m not naming the guys in the photo or even the bar, even though we were about to run that picture.
I told our editor to spike the photo, which turned out to be as much a practical decision as anything because we needed the space on page A8 for something else. But I also just felt really funny about it.
Clearly it was good journalism: This was part of what was happening in Manhattan on Saturday. That’s our job, to hold up a mirror for the community to look at itself. We weren’t necessarily glorifying the behavior, we were simply reporting it.
But I can guarantee that many of you would have blamed us for it, since in the current light it’s obviously questionable behavior. There’s a worldwide pandemic, and health officials across the world are encouraging people to stay away from each other. You might not be risking your life, but if you fail to follow that guidance, you might very well be risking somebody else’s.
All for a beer in the ‘Ville?
We also would have subjected the two people named in the photo to all sorts of public shaming, warranted or not. It’s not our job to protect people from that, but it was a consideration that crossed my mind.
Times are changing really fast, and what was acceptable last Wednesday became unthinkable by Sunday.
Also running around my mind was a harsh critique I had received from an intelligent reader about some photos we ran earlier last week. They were of the Jardine housing complex at K-State, where 18 students are under quarantine because they recently returned from Italy, which is overrun with the coronavirus. The critic said we were basically turning them into pariahs.
I’m not sure about that, but this is not the time for that argument. The point (again) is that times are changing quickly, and what’s OK at one moment is not at another.
My other point is: Come on, man. Take a couple weeks off of the bar. Support local businesses, and maybe order takeout from their grill. But don’t hang around in a crowd. We at the paper did you a big favor by not outing you. Now pay it forward.