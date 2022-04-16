I grew up on a Missouri tenant farm near a town or 300, or so, and graduated high school in a class of 21. Had traveled very little until after two years of college when Uncle Sam came calling in 1953. First it was basic training in California and then off to Germany. Because I fed cattle on the farm, I had a little money saved and was able to see a good bit of Europe during my leave time. The various countries over Europe were somewhat different, but it was mainly the topography and surroundings. However, I found the people there had pretty much the same aspirations and goals in life as people in the United States and I was a little surprised to learn this. And, I would say that I liked that thought and enjoyed learning this.
This was during a period of time known in the United States and Europe as the “Cold War.”
Young people — my age, and I think the general public — didn’t know much about what that really meant. Basically, countries weren’t talking to one another, but they weren’t shooting at each other either. East and West Germany were divided by a guarded border fictitiously called the “Iron Curtain.” It was located 12 minutes from where we were stationed. Even less was known about life and circumstances beyond that border. It was referred to as “East Germany” and had a communist government controlled by Russia. The feeling was very much like “What are they hiding in that room I can’t go into?”
Well, in 1954 the USO offered a four-day trip into East Germany and Berlin, both East and West. I was in! Got a buddy lined up and everything was a go! We went by train and stopped at the border to have all papers and identification checked and afterward, to our surprise, they placed canvas over the entire train car. Wait a minute, is this so we won’t jump out, or just so we can’t see out. Don’t know the answer, but it was somewhat like a midnight plane ride with no lights on the wing.
The city of West Berlin was clean, modern and a beautiful, bustling city. We were toured and treated very well by the German people. The second day the van taking us to East Berlin drove by a very famous park known as the Tier Garden. Here we saw where the German people had taken the broken concrete and building rubble when they cleaned up the city after the war. It was 5 or 6 feet deep over many acres. I thought, here, as a result of World War II lies what was once the city of Berlin.
Brandenburg Gate is the major entrance into East Berlin and a historic place right next to the Reichstag, or government buildings. There we got out to take some pictures and when I walked closer, for a better picture, the military poured out of the adjacent building and from behind different things with their rifles very evident. We backed up. Again, “What are they trying to hide and why the rifles. We just had cameras!
Continuing through the gate down a boulevard known then as Stalin Alley, we passed a long row of new buildings on each side, five or six stories high, but surprisingly only one room deep.
Also, there were no people around. It appeared to be just a façade for the purpose of impressing people other than the ones who lived here and knew better.
Soon we came to a large, five-way intersection. This intersection had two intersecting train tracks crossing it, as well as the streets, and a train was coming from the right at the moment.
As we stood there, and as the train got closer, we watched four women come out of what looked exactly like an old farm “outhouse”, each carrying a piece of rail track probably 12 or 15 inches long. This got my attention and I watched closely as these women each put their section down on the rail track where it crossed the other track and then stepped back. When the train had passed each woman picked up her piece of track and returned to the “outhouse” and as far as I could tell, not a word was spoken by any one of them. It was as cold, and impersonal, as if they had been four robots. Had human life and labor been degraded to this level?
Then, as the train had cleared the intersection, we could see a long way down the street to the left. With some study one could make out bomb craters from the war over a large area on the right side of the street. But they weren’t just there, as a significant number of them had rusty, galvanized roofing pulled over them to enclose them. This took some study and there was no one there to explain the use, or purpose, of what we were looking at. The war had ended nine years previously and I don’t think they were storing potatoes in them. Were people living in these “shelters”? Surely human beings have not been reduced to that but, at this point, I just didn’t know.
I could bring in some more modern examples as I worked for 15 years sourcing and supplying an industrial phosphate from Russia that we needed here in the United States, but that is another story.
I remember very well where I listened to the announcement of the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the “Day of Infamy.” Likewise, the news in the newspaper and on the radio, the war bonds, and ration stamps (Which incidentally, I still have some). And, these scenes of what I observed in East Germany in 1954 are as clear in my mind today as they were then. I have been to Hitler’s “Eagles Nest” in Bavaria.
I can say without reservation, when I watch today’s news and see the unilateral actions of one country, and principally one man, it almost gives me the chills. I remember too much, too well.
It causes me to remember these scenes, and more importantly these people I have tried to tell you about. I’ll tell you about one more. I had a good German friend, who worked there on the base in 1954, and she did not, to her knowledge, have one living relative left. Think about it.
Jim Blackburn lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and wrote this piece for a writing class.