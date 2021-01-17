African American Poetry, Library of America, 968 pages, 2020.
The subtitle tells it all: “250 Years of Struggle and Song.” This anthology starts with Phillis Wheatley, a former slave who lived from 1753 to 1784, and ends with Jamila Woods, born in 1989.
Along the way we find poems by the well-known — such as James Weldon Johnson, Countee Cullen, Maya Angelou, Nikki Giovanni, Audre Lourde, Derek Walcott, Alice Walker, Rita Dove and Tracy Smith.
In all, by my count, there are 244 different African American poets included.
What strikes me, though, is how many have Kansas connections.Langston Hughes, perhaps the best known of all, spent his childhood in Lawrence. Gwendolyn Brooks, a central figure in the Chicago Renaissance, and the first black poet to receive the Pulitzer Prize, grew up in Topeka.
A number went to K-State. Colleen McElroy, born in 1935, earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Frank Marshall Davis, born in Arkansas City, studied journalism at KSU in the 1920s. He later lived in Hawaii, where he met 10-year-old Barack Obama, through his friend Stanley Dunham, Obama’s Kansas grandfather. Here are the opening lines from “Four Glimpses of Night”:
Eagerly
Like a woman hurrying to her lover
Night comes to the room of the world
And lies, yielding and content
Against the cool round face
Of the moon
Claude McKay was a KSU student for a couple of years early in the last century. These lines from “If we must die” echo a lot of the poems in the book:
If we must die, let it not be like hogs
Hunted and penned in an inglorious spot,
While round us bark the mad and hungry dogs,
Making their mock at our accursed lot.
If we must die, O let us nobly die
So that our precious blood may not be shed in vain.
There is also, of more recent vintage, Gary Jackson, born in Topeka, who earned a B.A. in English from Washburn in 2004. His one poem in the book is entitled “Kansas.”
Finally, we have Eva Jessye, a child of former slaves, who was born and raised in Coffeyville, and best known not for poetry, but for her choral conducting. She was the chorus director for Four Saints in Three Acts by Virgil Thomson and for George Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess. Her Eva Jessye Choir was selected by Martin Luther King to sing at the 1963 March on Washington.
It’s fair to say that our state is well represented in this comprehensive anthology, edited by Kevin Young (himself a native of Lincoln Nebraska).
Dick Seaton is an attorney and a longtime Manhattan resident.