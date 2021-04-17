The recent enactment of the American Rescue Plan—the $1.9 trillion economic relief plan—coupled with highly stimulative Federal Reserve policy, has increased the risk that we may experience a considerable increase in the nation’s inflation rate in the next few years. The Fed has indicated it firmly plans to maintain interest rates at exceptionally low levels for the next 2-3 years.
Key to the outlook for inflation is the nation’s output gap— the amount by which the nation’s actual GDP (gross domestic product) falls short of potential GDP — the level of GDP that would be produced under conditions of full employment. The ongoing size of this gap and the speed with which it is eliminated will strongly influence the course of inflation in the next few years.
We have good measures of actual GDP, but the level of potential GDP is uncertain, rendering the size of the output gap equally uncertain. The gap has recently been estimated to be in the range of 3-6 percent of current GDP.
The smaller the gap, the more likely the stimulus provided by the American Rescue Plan and the highly expansionary Fed policy will result in an unacceptable increase in the nation’s inflation rate. A 4.5 percent output gap, given today’s GDP of about $22 trillion would amount to approximately $1 trillion.
This suggests the American Rescue Plan, coupled with the prospective highly stimulative Fed policy, risks eliminating the gap and overheating the U.S. economy in the next two years. The U.S. economy is becoming increasingly robust, with Goldman Sachs recently forecasting economic growth in 2021 at the exceptionally rapid rate of 6.8 percent.
Household wealth has increased 10 percent in the past 12 months. This factor, the huge build-up of savings by U.S. households during the pandemic, and the nearly unprecedented monetary stimulus implemented by the Federal Reserve in the past 13 months, suggest that the foundation was in place for a robust economic recovery from the Covid-induced 2020 recession, even without the fiscal stimulus inherent in the American Rescue Plan.
Existence today of large pent-up demand suggests a surge of spending—especially on services—is likely to occur as we approach herd immunity and the public anticipates a near elimination of the scourge of Covid.
Importantly and appropriately, this recent legislation directs the bulk of its benefits to those in the bottom half of the income distribution. Such households are likely to spend, rather than save, newly acquired funds. The prospects are thus high that we will witness a large surge in aggregate expenditures, a rapid return to full employment, and a sharp increase in inflation by the end of 2023.
If this happens and becomes embedded in inflation expectations, we are in trouble. If the Fed is committed to keeping interest rate quite low, higher expected inflation has a tendency to become a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Firms willingly grant more rapid wage hikes in expectation of passing the higher costs on to consumers through more rapid price increases. The Federal Reserve, via persistent messaging, has been working to prevent an initial surge of inflation from boosting longer-term inflation expectations.
Severe inflation, unlike the 2 percent variety, is highly damaging. By creating uncertainty, it deters business investment on plant and equipment and research and development, thereby slowing long-term growth of living standards. In addition, it arbitrarily and unfairly redistributes income and wealth in capricious ways, typically rewarding borrowers and hurting creditors such as bondholders.
Because inflation has consistently fallen below the Fed’s targeted 2 percent rate during the past 12 years, the Fed would likely welcome annual inflation rates of up to 3 percent for a few years.
This would have the salutary effect of reducing the burden of burgeoning public and private debt. But if we experience unacceptably high and persistent inflation rates, the Fed may be forced to sharply raise interest rates, thereby risking a massive decline in the stock market and another recession.
We will be fortunate if the enactment of The American Rescue Plan, coupled with the ongoing extraordinarily stimulative Fed policy, does not result in this outcome.
Lloyd B. Thomas is a KSU emeritus professor of economics.