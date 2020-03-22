We are proud to be our community’s only full-service hospital. This task is an enormous responsibility, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a responsibility that we don’t take lightly.
I would like to thank our associates — our doctors, nurses, social workers, patient access representatives and other clinical and non-clinical individuals — who are continuing to serve our patients every day, morning and night.
We are grateful for the collaboration we have during this rapidly evolving situation, we are in constant communication with the Riley County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment to ensure that we are employing evidence-based infection control precautions and protocols and being good stewards of our supplies and staff resources. For example, patients who have symptoms can now call a local screening phone line, 785-323-6400, set up cooperatively by RCHD and our hospital and staffed locally, to help community members determine their next steps.
While the immediate health risk is considered low for most of us, we have community members who are at a high risk of life-threatening complications if they were to be exposed to COVID-19.
We must all do our part to help prevent the spread of this infection.
Some of the actions we have so far include the following:
● Reducing the number of entry points so that we could screen everyone who enters our facility for potential viral infection
● Limiting the number of people in the hospital by temporarily suspending the use of on-site volunteers and allowing associates to work remotely if their role allows.
● Implementing visitation guidelines of one visitor per patient and no one under 18, while allowing the care team to make exceptions in extenuating circumstances.
● Temporarily suspending some hospital-based services and activities such as support groups and community education and postponing non-urgent appointment and procedures.
We will continue to take further action as warranted by the ever-changing situation and proactively plan for our community's needs.
In the meantime, we ask that everyone join us in this effort by closely adhering to the advice of KDHE and the CDC: Wash your hands thoroughly and often, stay home if you are sick, practice "social distancing" by limiting travel, social gatherings and non-essential time outside your home, and turn to reliable sources of information for the most up-to-date information such as kdheks.gov/coronavirus or our own website, viachristi.org.
Additionally, Ascension Kansas now has a 24/7 call center for anyone needing COVID-19 information. That toll-free number, 1-855-782-1039, is staffed 24/7, seven days a week.
Ascension Online Care, our urgent care virtual platform, is another way you can access care from within the safety of your own home.
We hope you will join us in our efforts to keep our community safe. In doing so, you'll be doing your part to protect your family, friends and more vulnerable members of our community — and the healthcare workers upon whose skills, training and commitment to quality care we all rely.
Bob Copple is the president of Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan.