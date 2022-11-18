“Ticket to Paradise” would like to be an old fashioned romantic comedy as well as a vehicle for aging stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts. But the writing, like the photography (of beautiful Bali) just isn’t sharp enough.
And then there are the hugs. When did we start hugging everybody, even people we are just meeting? By now the hugging—maybe especially among men—is so commonplace it may mean less than hand-shaking. And “Ticket to Paradise” could have been sub-titled “The Huggers.” In probably half the scenes of the movie, at least one pair of adults hugs.
This takes up time, besides calling into question the sincerity of the characters. But director Ol Parker apparently thinks he has plenty of screen time to fill. And few ideas to get across. Usually he simply repeats concepts he has tried out before.
Clooney and Roberts play a divorced couple. And as is often the case in the movies with divorced couples, one of the story’s objects seems to be to rejuvenate their romance. At least three times during the film David and Georgia walk all the way up to the curb together without stepping into the road. Parker can repeat this stuff because he’s got all sorts of screen time to fill.
The couple travel to Aussie honeymoon central Bali. D and G think their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever from the TV series “Last Man Standing”) shouldn’t marry a Balinese seaweed farmer named Gede. After all, the two of them just met, and she has only just graduated from law school. So our two stars who can’t stand each other (why?) fly the Pacific to intervene in their daughter’s life without seeming to do so.
Hokey Hollywood stuff, right? One can just about imagine Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy in the David and Georgia parts. Then you’re going to have the father secretly warning the bridegroom off, the interference with the mechanism of the wedding, and all the pre-wedding activities, which are mostly just chances to get Dad or Mom or both intoxicated so that they act in some undignified manner.
By the time we get to the snake bite, a certain portion of the audience was probably asleep. In a sense, they had seen this movie before.
And Parker likes the familiar stuff so much that he repeats it. There is nothing wrong with the idea that Georgia’s current romantic interest, Paul, was the pilot who flew the couple to Bali. And there is nothing wrong with his proposing to her and then, having gotten no positive reaction, proposing to her again. The problem is that the story is again repeating itself. Besides, the audience understands her response as a refusal, even the first time.
The very end of the story is open to interpretation, too. When Parker was co-writing the script, he could have added a line that would confirm the characters’ intentions. But he didn’t. So we aren’t sure what is meant.
But the film could still be amusing if it was comic, and there are times when Clooney recalls chops he used when working for the Coen brothers—in “Brother Where Art Thou,” for example. But even then, we’ve seen his moves. And this is not a movie full of witty dialog.
So why has “Ticket to Paradise” been a hit? Maybe because the studios have released so few films for adult audiences. If you’re over thirty and you want to go to the movies, this is about your only choice.