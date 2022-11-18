“Ticket to Paradise” would like to be an old fashioned romantic comedy as well as a vehicle for aging stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts. But the writing, like the photography (of beautiful Bali) just isn’t sharp enough.

And then there are the hugs. When did we start hugging everybody, even people we are just meeting? By now the hugging—maybe especially among men—is so commonplace it may mean less than hand-shaking. And “Ticket to Paradise” could have been sub-titled “The Huggers.” In probably half the scenes of the movie, at least one pair of adults hugs.

Tags

Recommended for you