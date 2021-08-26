“Free Guy” is a new Ryan Reynolds movie. Reynolds is known to play happy-go-lucky characters. Guy is the latest of them.
Guy is a video game character. He is a bank teller. His bank is in the business center of his city. The game is an “open world” one. Characters drive, walk, and run through its area. Icons representing players interact with the characters.
The Icons shoot, drive, rob, and hit the game’s characters. This is like the game Grand Theft Auto. A difference is that in the movie’s game the same actions occur at the same times every day. Guy’s bank is robbed every morning.
The Icons wear sunglasses. Guy becomes interested in a young woman Icon. This is Millie. She is played by Jodie Comer. She gives Guy a pair of sunglasses.
Then he can see targets left for the Icons. One is a medicine kit. Guy’s daily wounds are healed when he touches it. He sees opportunities to touch money or steal it.
This is the “Groundhog Day” stretch of the film. Guy awakens and amasses wealth. Then he is killed by a car or a bullet. He awakens in his own bed the next morning.
He continues to be interested in Millie. She stars in her own point of view scenes. They show her phoning a computer programmer. This is Keys, played by Joe Keery. Keys has a One Direction haircut. He and Millie once wrote a video game.
That game was acquired by greedy Antoine, played by Taika Waititi. He is the most noticeable party in several scenes. Antoine used Keys and Millie’s game in making his own. His game is Free City. This is the game Guy appears in.
Millie is searching the Free City game. She hopes to find proof that Antoine stole her program. Keys now works for Antoine. He is helping Millie’s search. Antoine plans to introduce a new Free City program. Guy and his character friends are not in the new game.
Millie kisses Guy. Viewers will assume a romance is coming. Keys finds a way for Millie and Guy to get past Antoine’s security. We wonder if they will find the proof she seeks.
The movie borrows devices from “Groundhog Day” and from movies about video games. A late reversal saves “Free Guy” from being too formulaic.
Cass Elliot’s “Make Your Own Kind of Music” is featured. Reynolds sometimes appears with his head fitted on a weight lifter’s body. That body has a blue shirt tattooed on it. “Blue Shirt Guy” is the name players use to refer to Guy.
He makes himself noticeable. He does this by fighting crime and saving other characters. Game characters don’t usually oppose Icons.
The movie features lots of action. Antoine is a memorable character. The movie has a fast pace. But it is not funny. It is only good-humored. And it does have passages of familiar action.
But heck, “Free Guy” is the only good-humored action movie showing in town. And Reynolds is, as always, likable.