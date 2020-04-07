A recent conversation with my son, Joe, began like this: “Mom, Michael Center’s story isn’t over yet, right?”
Right, Joe. Michael actually begins serving his six months in prison this week for the role he played in the college admissions scandal. Michael took money that wasn’t his to make space for a young man on his University of Texas Men’s tennis team, even though that young man hadn’t played competitive tennis.
Michael made a big mistake. He was arrested over a year ago, fired from his head coach position the very next day, and has been living under the uncertain shadow of his terrible error in judgment until he received public judgment in late February. He has also paid the bribe money back, and will have an additional year of probation once he has served his prison time.
To some, six months in prison sounds too harsh. For others, it may seem about right. Others may think he deserves a longer sentence. I am less interested in debating Michael’s sentence, and more interested in looking ahead to life once he has fulfilled his consequences.
Behind the scandal, and the many ripple effects his poor judgment have had on his family, friends and teams, this remains true: Michael is a really, really good tennis coach.
Years ago, during the 1989-1990 school year when I was a senior at Trinity University in San Antonio, I was down on the tennis courts helping prep the volunteer scorers for a day of women’s tennis. The Trinity Tigers were hosting the University of Kansas Jayhawks. The moment Michael and I saw each other on the courts, we blurted out something like this: “BETHMICHAELCENTERUNDERWOOD????!?!!” We couldn’t believe it. We hugged, chatted a bit, and then the day unfolded.
All day long, I watched as Michael encouraged and coached his players on the courts. He was clearly in his element, and his players benefited from his coaching. My roommates, both Trinity tennis players, confessed to me later that they had been jealous of the Jayhawks and their young, energetic, positive, encouraging, downright joyful coach.
Years later, in the early 2000’s, I sat in the bleachers at the UT tennis center to watch Michael coach the men. Michael was in his early years as a Longhorn, and I sat with his younger brother and my dear friend, Brian, and Brian’s wife, Vivian. We chatted for hours, all the while, watching Michael coach his team. I saw the same energy, guidance, encouragement, and skill he had shown with the Jayhawks, only this was with collegiate men on a larger stage. Different team, same Michael. He was so clearly in his element, doing what he loved.
Over the next 20 years, Michael would receive the Big Twelve Coach of the Year award- three times. His team vied well each year; in fact, shortly after Michael was fired, the UT men’s tennis team went on to win the NCAA men’s tennis tournament. Michael missed that, of course, but I have no doubt that he’d had a hand in his team’s success.
When Michael completes his sentence, he could still coach tennis. Joe and I hope that he gets to try. We believe in redemption and restoration, partly because it’s our human nature to do so, but also because we have experienced redemption in our own lives. Haven’t you? Haven’t all of us? Maybe our mistakes haven’t been illegal, and certainly not as public, but we know we have faltered… often… and yet we stand. How cool would be it be for some school, perhaps smaller, less shiny and less known than UT, to hire Michael to coach tennis? How wonderful would it be to watch Michael make a comeback in his career? As long as he has breath left to breathe, and a desire to return to coaching, why not write a new chapter, post-scandal?
Michael made a terrible mistake, and he has already suffered the consequences of that choice. He has more consequences to come for sure, and perhaps, a shadow that may follow him after prison. That shadow, though, could fade, and Michael Center could coach more tennis players. Along the way, he could teach us big life lessons about making a comeback and finding one’s way out of the darkness and into the light of day again.
Beth (Underwood) Patterson graduated from Manhattan High School in 1986, four years after Michael Center. She lives in Minneapolis, Minn.