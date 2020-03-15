The newest version of the coronavirus — COVID-19 — is one of the latest reminders that if you’re making plans, it’s wise to make multiple sets.
This isn’t about the coronavirus, exactly. Rather, it’s about a recent — and quick — road trip to Texas. The planning for this trip was initiated by plans made many months ago to visit our younger son, Preston, and his wife, Becca, in Shanghai this summer. Those plans, along with progress toward them that included round-trip airline reservations for a visit in June for Maggie, my older son, Connor, and me, predated the coronavirus. But once that respiratory virus reared up and began sickening people by the tens of thousands in Hubei Province of China and beyond, its various forms of collateral damage included our June trip.
l’ll cheerfully concede that losing that trip before it began was much better than getting sick. It also was preferable to, say, getting stuck on a cruise liner with sick people and enduring quarantine upon quarantine. The three-fourths refund, courtesy of trip insurance, was only modest consolation, but it was enough to begin planning anew.
The coronavirus also came with a dash of serendipity — at least for us. While it kept us from going to China, it sent Preston and Becca to us. They’ve been here a little more than a week, which is delightful, but spend most of their days working with their students or other faculty members. And because students and faculty are scattered in time zones the world over, electronic communication with them occurs at all times of day and night.
But enough of the coronavirus; back to the road trip. Maggie, Connor and I had applied for Global Entry through the Trusted Traveler Program website. Approval incorporates TSA Precheck and eases international travel at airports. Applying involves a long online form and a personal interview at one of the sites where such interviews are granted. Sounds simple. And it would have been simple had our president not sent customs officials from just about everywhere within 500 miles of Manhattan to the border because, well, you already know why.
Our original plan — plans again — was to schedule our interviews at MCI, airports being common sites for such appointments. But MCI stopped offering interviews. So did Omaha, Lincoln, St.Louis and other obvious alternatives. Even those sites that were still offering appointments, such as Denver, weren’t doing so until fall.
Which pretty much left Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in, you guessed it, Austin, Texas. So, roughly two months ago, after filling out our online applications, we booked our appointments for 9:15, 9:30 and 9:45 a.m. on March 9. Yes, it sounds idiotic to drive 675 miles one way for a 15-minute appointment, and we expect to learn any day now that MCI has begun scheduling interviews again.
Our 10-hour trips down and back were uneventful, even enjoyable. Because our interviews were at the airport, we found a motel close enough to the airport that offered a free shuttle and was economical — under $100. It also had hot breakfasts and received an 8 rating (out of 10) on Tripadvisor. Sounded great. As it turned out, this hotel wasn’t so much economical; it was cheap in all the wrong ways.
The desk clerk who checked us in had the type of attitude that led us to believe we had interrupted her evening. Our first room was fine until we noticed that the door lock had been broken — violently. Bad start. The desk clerk then moved us to another floor, which might have been fine if the scent in the hallway as we walked to our room hadn’t left us wondering what had died there.
Once inside our new room, it got worse. One of the bath towels had hair on it and there was a strange enough substance on the floor of the shower that Connor felt the need to give the entire bathroom the once-over with disinfectant wipes. Additionally, an electric cord had been tinkered with to make it work (we didn’t test it), and a previous occupant had decorated the walls with a magic marker. The water in the bathroom worked, but the hot and cold handles were reversed. On the plus side, the lock worked, but by then we wondered why anyone would want to break in. Maggie said the place reminded her of a motel in Virginia that she and I stayed in when we were first married that featured a snake in the bathtub and a window air conditioner set on permanent rattle.
Oh, and about the free shuttle to the airport, it was bogus. Whatever trust we might have had in the hot breakfast was long gone, and within an hour of waking up, so were we. On the drive home, we did our part to lower the hotel’s rating.
Walt Braun retired in 2017 as the Mercury’s editorial page editor.