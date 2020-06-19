I just turned a year older, and although I like to think I have plenty of birthdays in front of me, I’ve learned not to take them for granted. I’ve already outlived too many relatives and friends who had celebrated fewer birthday anniversaries than I have.
Now, a birthday has become mostly just another day on the calendar, although I share mine — and a state holiday — with Hawaii’s late great King Kamehameha. I might have aged a day on my last birthday, but childhood glee at the mundane helped a few years slide off me… at least until the aches arrived the next morning.
Our grandsons, Abram, 5, and Wes, almost 3, and their parents, Connor and Jacqueline, arrived on Saturday. They came shortly after Maggie and I had sorted through the stuff left over from our part of a neighborhood garage sale. We were ready for the company and for the pork shoulder that Connor had smoked to perfection.
Abram’s pride in Connor’s cooking ability was amply evident. At lunch he told us that while participating via Zoom in a children’s church session, he told the other kids that his dad was smoking in their backyard all day. At that, Connor, one of the pastors, clarified that he was “smoking meats” — nothing else — in the backyard.
That entree, along with strawberries, blueberries and, my favorite, cherries, constituted lunch. Entertainment came shortly thereafter and took place entirely outside.
Maggie and I had bought some of those gadgets that, when screwed onto the nozzle of a hose, simultaneously fill 20 balloons with water. (The inventor deserves a prize for simplifying what in my childhood had been a nuisance.)
Before we got to the waterplay, however, Connor observed that our back yard looked a little long and offered to mow it. As it happens, we have two lawnmowers, which I appreciated because I wasn’t inclined to sit around while he worked. So we gassed up the two mowers and went at it.
Because Maggie and I have two grandsons, we also have two plastic mowers, which the boys quickly put to use while Connor and I mowed. Only later did Maggie tell me that the boys were amazed watching their dad and their grandpa mow at the same time — and downright thrilled to mow along with us. The four of us made quick work of the task.
The lawn shortened, all that was left to do was to start up an oscillating sprinkler, put the boys in their swimming suits and fill the balloons. The boys might have been as impressed as we were at how well the gadgets worked, but they didn’t need any coaching on what to do with scores of instant water balloons. After throwing a couple of them at each other — and after the adults in a chorus said, “No aiming at faces” — the boys took aim at me. I was easy pickings.
I couldn’t have outrun Abram if I had tried, but I pretended to try and took a couple of direct hits. I even pretended to fall down to give him and Wes the opportunity to soak me from above before I decided to see if he and Wes could take it as well as dish it out. So I hustled — sort of — to the tub holding the water balloons and grabbed enough to send the boys fleeing. I gave chase with only modest luck until Abram, tempting fate, decided to run past me. Rather than blast him at short range, I intercepted him and squeezed a couple of balloons over his head until they burst and he burst out in giggles that are the music of childhood.
We went through the balloons in no time, but the sprinkler provided plenty of entertainment. The three of us got soaked, and Jac even joined the fun. But the boys had no luck pleading with Maggie or Connor to get even a little wet. At least Maggie and Connor helped pick up the shredded red, yellow and blue balloons scattered across the yard.
Dinner consisted of grilled burgers for the adults and hot dogs for the boys, who haven’t yet developed their palates enough to appreciate lean and properly seasoned hamburgers. To their credit, however, they have acquired a taste for chocolate ice cream.
As for the pork shoulder, our generous lunch servings barely made a dent in it. That’s pertinent because the leftovers — a term that doesn’t do justice to pork shoulder the way Connor prepares it — became one of my birthday presents.
It’s hard to imagine a better birthday.
Walt Braun retired in 2017 as the Mercury’s editorial page editor.