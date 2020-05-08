In some of my more enjoyable daydreams, Maggie and I spend our days and our dollars traveling with our grandsons and introducing them to some of this planet’s natural and man-made wonders.
Unfortunately, reality regularly intrudes on my dreams. Common intrusions involve reminders of our financial limitations and the sorts of aches traceable to years of wear and tear. Even less welcome are stark realities that come in the form of microscopic bugs powerful enough to wreak social, political and economic havoc.
The upshot was that not only could we not travel overseas, we couldn’t even go to Topeka to visit our grandsons and their parents and their cat. While sheltering in place along with most Kansans, any traveling we did was vicarious, through books — the “Bruno, Chief of Police” novels in France’s Dordogne region helped immensely — and television — via “House Hunters International” and espionage movies.
And to be fair, we did get to speak with our grandsons, Abram, 5, and Wesley, almost 3. But those encounters came via FaceTime which, marvel that it is, remains a poor substitute for face-to-face time.
So it was that after enduring too many weeks of aching for the kind of hugs only young children can give, we were finally a few days ago to visit Abes and Wes and enjoy the boys in person. The two-month gap made me wonder if parents who are exposed to their kids every day — and in the coronavirus era, almost all of every day — actually notice the gradual changes in their young charges. Of course it’s possible we just imagined that the boys were a little bit taller, more capable and even wiser than they were when in late winter.
When Abram, whose father, Connor, is a pastor who handles his church’s music and video programming, was explaining to me that recent services had been conducted online, he said, “Grandpa, it’s technology ... you know, it’s on computers.” Well, I knew, but I didn’t know he knew.
As for Wes, when he was stymied assembling a Lego set, he demurred when Maggie offered to help. Instead, he asked if she knew where the directions were because they would tell him what he was supposed to do.
The boys’ imaginations remain robust. They have kid-sized plastic lawnmowers and follow along when Connor mows. In that, they remind us of our boys at that age. But Abes and Wes went a step further. They also teamed up to do some edging. Abram dispatched defiant grass with his lightsaber while Wes reconditioned a red plastic golf club into a weed-eater. They made short work of the chore.
Dinner was a delicious pork shoulder, courtesy of Connor’s smoker, homemade - and very cheesy — macaroni and cheese, and piles of blueberries and strawberries. Then we hit the books.
Maggie, a retired teacher whose strengths in reading aloud include the amusing emphasis she applies to certain words, reads to the boys more than I do. That day, however, I got to the books first, and the boys flanked me on the couch when I opened up the first of three Mercer Mayer “Little Critter” stories.
On the inside cover of one book was the name of the previous owner, Preston Braun. Had he not scribbled it so illegibly all those years ago, Abram might have been able to decipher it. As it was, Abes was impressed that Uncle Preston also liked Little Critter stories.
One story was about all the little things Little Critter forgot to do, such as putting his toys away and tidying up his room. The boys acknowledged that they, too, sometimes overlook those details. The second story involved Little Critter’s trip to a dentist whose assistant was a hippopotamus with perfect teeth that didn’t resemble those of any other hippo. The last story was about a visit to a house where a cousin who wasn’t always nice to Little Critter lived. Abram said he liked the way I read, at least until I detoured the story down a tangent that he knew wasn’t part of the story.
How did he know, I asked. “Because that’s not how the story goes when Grandma reads it. And besides, Little Critter doesn’t have friends named Green Goldfish and Barry Butterfinger.”
“Maybe you’re right,” I said, “but I think you’ll like those guys. They like a lot of the things you and Wes like. I’ll save that story for next time we visit.”
Not too much later, Maggie and I had to head home, but not before collecting another round of precious hugs — the kind that keep the coronavirus at bay.
Walt Braun retired in 2017 as the Mercury’s editorial page editor.