That the coronavirus, COVID-19, imperils the lives of millions of people all over the world has become tragically apparent in recent months. Even individuals who recover from serious cases or who have symptoms they can barely feel can find their lives complicated in ways they might never have imagined.
The same is true for people who have been lucky enough not to have contracted the virus. We’re not accustomed to lockdowns or even shelter-at-home recommendations, but we are getting used to them. It’s a little easier when we’re convinced they’re justified. More people have adapted and are wearing masks, both to protect themselves and others, and talking to people from a few feet farther away is no hardship.
One dare not wish COVID-19 on anyone. That’s true even for Americans who for political purposes risk their own health and that of others by flouting shelter-at-home regulations or defying them by demonstrating against them without wearing masks or honoring social distancing.
What is much harder to take is losing friends or relatives without being able to say goodbye. Watching news coverage of interviews with survivors of coronavirus victims can be heartbreaking. It’s difficult to imagine having one’s last view of a loved one occur as he or she is admitted to the hospital. The inability to bid a loving goodbye makes the grief more acute.
That’s true even if the cause of death has nothing to do with the virus. Maggie and I recently lost a brother-in-law, a 74-year-old with Swiss and Canadian citizenship who lived in Milton, Ontario, about an hour outside of Toronto. He fell victim to cancer. Married to Maggie’s sister, Tess, for 30-plus years, he’d had a good life and was a kind, funny and generous guy. There are a lot of them in this world.
His cancer was aggressive; he lived fewer than four weeks after being diagnosed in mid-March. After considering options, they chose hospice care in their home rather than hospital care. That was a prudent choice given that the coronavirus had already transformed hospital operations to the point that he would not have been able to receive visitors there.
As it was, the virus also sharply curtailed access for people who wanted to visit him at his home. Maggie and I were among them. The time and distance to see Urs weren’t obstacles, but the near absolute shutdown of air traffic and the closed U.S.-Canadian border were.
Fortunately Canada, which all but halted international air traffic into Toronto, did allow Urs’ only brother, Felix, who had bought airline tickets for a vacation visit months earlier, to enter the country with the stipulation that he be quarantined for two weeks at Tess and Urs’ house. That was vastly preferable to a government quarantine because every day with Urs was precious. The tradeoff was that Urs’ nurses were unable to visit him during Felix’s quarantine period. And because of social-distancing, even longtime neighbors were unable to drop by.
Urs died April 13 and was cremated. One day, his remains will be scattered over mountainous land in Switzerland where he and Felix played together as children. And although we’ve communicated with Tess regularly along with other family members via Facetime throughout this ordeal, one day we’ll be able to give her the heartfelt hugs she deserves. When that day comes, of course, depends on when the border reopens and when other restrictions associated with this pandemic are eased. Such are the restrictions that although Felix was allowed to enter Canada because of the urgent nature of his request, he has no idea when he will be allowed to return home.
A few days after Urs died, the shroud lifted a little bit for Tess. It began, she told us over Facebook, when a neighbor phoned her and asked her to pour herself a glass of wine and pour another for Felix, and then to come outside to their front porch at 7 that evening. She did as asked. On the sidewalk — six feet or so apart — were her neighbors, also holding glasses of wine and candles. One after another, they paid their belated respects to Urs, offering a toast in his memory and recalling occasions when they’d particularly enjoyed his company.
An art instructor at two colleges in the Toronto area, Tess hasn’t given much thought to the future. Dealing with the present and immediate past are greater priorities. She grieves, but even in her sadness she knows she has been more fortunate than many others during this pandemic because neither she nor Urs were alone during his final days.
Walt Braun retired in 2017 as the Mercury’s editorial page editor.