If you’ve lived in one place long enough, it’s easy to forget how hard moving is. It’s easy to think all you have to do is throw out a bunch of old stuff, box up everything else, find a couple strong relatives or friends to lift anything heavy and poof, you’re done.
Wrongo. Never having been waterboarded or had my fingernails ripped out, I can’t equate moving with torture. But that was little consolation when Maggie and I were packing up the first room and perspiring in an air-conditioned house at 10 a.m. on Day 1 of a two-week endeavor.
Fortunately, we’re done. The 16-foot rental truck my son Connor, my brother Mark, our neighbor Dale, Maggie and I loaded one hot and humid day is now long empty. Also empty now is the 26-foot truck that three guys who were as careful as they were strong filled a couple days later. We’re largely moved in, the ice-maker and washer and dryer are connected and we’re daring to relax.
Looking back, moving included ample enjoyable moments and reasons to smile. For starters, we made enough money off of our yard sale, part of the neighborhood sale that drew hordes of shoppers, to pay for the professional movers. We were delighted that every last thing we left at the curb — after the sale and later in the moving process — was gone in a day. It’s true what they say about one person’s junk…
Going through the boys’ rooms gave us plenty of joy. We didn’t save all of the preschool and elementary school items we dug out of boxes in their closets — downsizing wouldn’t allow it — but we found a few gems. One involved a primitive note from Connor, in second or third grade at the time, telling us he was running away and not to look for him at a certain friend’s house. Another was a note Preston had posted on his bedroom door telling us that only Ralph, our first golden retriever, could enter. No one else, especially not dad or mom, was allowed.
Emptying desk drawers brought a few discoveries. We found seven tubes of so-called super glue; 11 plastic Scotch tape containers and six boxes of staples, most never opened, that held enough staples for several lifetimes. These troves aren’t all that hard to explain given my ineptitude for remembering where I leave things. I’m not so much a hoarder as I am forgetful of where I put things. Maggie knows where most things are but rarely ventures into my old desk, and, well, we just kept replacing the items. (You don’t want to know how many cups we have that are stuffed with pens.)
In the very back of the top center drawer of the desk, a massive old oak piece whose drawer handles bear the letters K.S.A.C., we dug out 14 rulers. About half of them were metal pica poles I picked up in various newsrooms; several others were wooden, including a couple that were foot-long triangles, and the rest were the plastic ones, some just six inches long, that children acquire in elementary school.
We eventually got moved into a house in Lawrence that’s just right for us on a street with friendly neighbors. Happily, we can live on a single floor that includes washer and dryer hook-ups and plenty of space. It’s much gentler on the knees and my lousy lungs than the split level we left, though it was a wonderful house. We also have a full basement that contains plenty of room — including an entire room with deep shelves — for storage, as well as plenty of space for grandsons who are but a half-hour away.
The basement also is the new home for my huge desk, at which I hope to paint pictures worthy of the Manhattan Arts Center art teacher whose patience I sometimes tested but whose talent, guidance and love of painting and drawing just might inspire me to surprise myself.
As for Ellie, who lived her entire 13 years in Manhattan’s state streets, she is adapting well. Because we don’t have a fenced yard, she’s leashed whenever she goes outside. However, not trotting up and down stairs all day has left her with more energy for serious walks. She was initially a bit clingy, but has become partial to a few spots and knows her way around. She also knows she’s always welcome to sprawl between the couch and the coffee table, even if she takes all our legroom.
Walt Braun retired in 2017 as the Mercury’s editorial page editor. He can be reached at waltbraun52@gmail.com.