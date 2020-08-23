Having moved from Manhattan to Lawrence barely a month ago, maybe I shouldn’t be surprised that I continue to observe similarities and differences between two cities that despite their long rivalry have much in common.
To begin with the obvious, both cities and their universities are looking for solutions to the issues that accompany COVID-19. Finding a solution that benefits students, faculty and the institutions is a challenge even Solomon would struggle with. It might take a small miracle for this semester to bear much resemblance to previous terms.
Maybe KU and K-State will end up joining the parade of universities that have been unable control the coronavirus well enough to count on in-person classes. If so, it will be just another of the many costs we’ll pay for our nation’s failure to confront this virus before it became the huge threat to public health and the economy that it is now.
It’s easy to blame university administrators for focusing on their institutions, and it’s easy to blame students for partying without masks during this pandemic. They share responsibility, but neither is the primary cause of the problem that extends well beyond higher education.
On a less serious matter and without focusing too much on the KU-KSU rivalry, I should note that the couple whose house we bought are former Manhattan residents. They remain proud KSU fans who displayed an EMAW poster in their garage (and a stenciled purple Wildcat head on a basement wall that is about to be painted over).
KSU T-shirts might be about as scarce here as KU T-shirts are in Manhattan, but they exist.
While waiting in line recently at Menard’s, Maggie and I could hear the checker, who was wearing a purple KSU cap, talking up the local Catbacker Club with the shopper in front of us, who was wearing a KSU T-shirt. And to be fair, although plenty of Lawrence residents wear KU clothing, it’s not as ubiquitous as KSU garb is in Manhattan.
One of the areas in which we’ve observed differences is wildlife. There are fewer birds in our neighborhood that we were accustomed to in Manhattan. Cardinals and bluejays, which were common in our neighborhood in Manhattan, are scarce here. We have robins, of course, and some smaller birds we haven’t yet identified, but I miss the cardinals, bluejays and even the orioles, which we and several other neighbors on the state streets were able to attract. At least we can hear owls nearby.
Also different here are the residential squirrels. They’re generally grayer and thinner than those in Manhattan. Also, many have white underbellies. They’re not any craftier though. We’ve already caught a bunch of them and released them safely a modest distance away. We’ll have to keep at it because there are plenty of oak trees in the neighborhood, but it’ll take years to trap as many squirrels here as we did in Manhattan.
In terms of flora, Green ash trees are more common. At their best, they’re attractive, fast-growing shade trees. Unfortunately, the ones in my neighborhood are not at their best. In fact, many of them, including two mature trees in our back yard, are victims of the emerald ash borer, a nasty little creature, and will have to come down. At least that will make room for something we’ll enjoy more.
Braun retired in 2017 as the Mercury’s editorial page editor. He can be reached at waltbraun52@gmail.com.