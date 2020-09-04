Our two young grandsons don’t know much about Donald Trump or Joe Biden or about the issues that separate them and tens of millions of Americans. That’s mostly because the adults in the boys’ lives avoid such topics around them.
There will be plenty of time for the boys to learn about politics — how much good can be accomplished as well as how much damage can be done. Abram, 5, and Wesley, 3, live in a simpler, vastly more peaceful world, apart from their occasional skirmishes. And they don’t know how lucky they are.
Maggie and I were reminded of how enjoyable their world can be when the boys brought their parents, Connor and Jacqueline, to our new place in Lawrence last Saturday. We’re mostly moved in, and by that I mean have finally hung some pictures on the walls upstairs, where most of the living takes place.
The basement, however, was where the joy was most evident on Saturday. Our basement is largely unfinished; it has several distinguishable rooms and several doorways, but only one door. One room serves as storage, another, the largest, holds a couch, a TV, a big heavy pool table in decent shape that the prior owners chose not to move and a few tubs of toys.
The third room, the prior owners’ wood shop, is less defined, though Maggie and I think of it as our art room. It’s big enough for four workstations, one each for Maggie, Abram, Wes and me. The biggest, an old oak desk, is mine because Maggie doesn’t want to have anything to do with it. Wes gets the smallest and most endearing — an old repurposed elementary school desk with the top that flips open revealing a drawer that holds whatever strikes his fancy. Maggie and Abram like their tables; Connor and Jac, the most artistic among us, will have to work their magic in their own home.
We’re pretty well stocked with artistic items, in part because we never threw out any of the art supplies Connor and his brother, Preston, used as children. We have hundreds of crayons from stubs to never-used and hordes of highlighters of every size and color. We stored these goods in plastic cases familiar to every elementary school student. Crayons went into the Power Ranger cases and the markers were kept in the Ninja Turtle cases.
We also have a modest amount of materials for more serious, if not particularly talented artists, but Abes and Wes wanted none of those. They wanted to play with the single-hole punchers that Maggie, a retired teacher, acquired years ago. Wes didn’t care that the ancient one-hole punches constitute proof that school supplies never really die. He just sat on his little chair at his little desk and punched one hole after another into a sheet of white paper until he shredded it and little white circles littered the floor. Then he asked for more paper.
Abes, meanwhile, chose the markers, saying he had crayons at home. He colored in designs in an art book filled with them. Especially prized were three markers that had Star Wars characters on them. He hasn’t seen any of the movies yet, but he knows who’s who on that galaxy far far away.
He didn’t have a desk like Wes did, but Abes’ table has what he called a “secret drawer.” He used probably 30 markers that day but only a few of them went into the drawer. When I asked why, he said he was hiding them from Wes, even though Wes was otherwise occupied.
The highlight for Abram, however, came with two separate discoveries. The first was a plastic ruler one of our sons used in elementary school that has holes in a variety of shapes. After he told us he’d never seen anything like it in his “whole life,” we gave it to him. We’re rich in rulers and pica poles.
Abes’ second discovery came when he asked if he could borrow a pencil. We pulled out one of those disposable yellow mechanical pencils, and when we twisted the top of the pencil and graphite magically appeared, he was astonished. He came down to earth a bit when he saw that that the graphite can break if it comes out too far, but beamed when we told him he could keep both the pencil and the ruler.
It wasn’t until after Abes, Wes, Jac and Connor headed for home and Maggie and I were sweeping up tiny white paper circles and sorting markers that we shared the realization and a smile that the boys hadn’t played with even one of their toys.
Braun retired in 2017 as the Mercury’s editorial page editor. He can be reached at waltbraun52@gmail.com