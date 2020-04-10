Sometimes I think I’m too easily amused. Given the toll the coronavirus has taken on nations, cities, communities and individuals, however, amusement is becoming harder to come by.
We’re battling a foe that’s as deadly as it is microscopic. With the number of cases doubling in the last week, we’re becoming a nation of mask wearers on the hunt for hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. And we’re led, if that is the word, by a man who on this topic, as on so many other topics, doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Worse than trying to wish the virus away, he seems willing to exploit it for his own financial or political purposes. His penchant for claiming credit for the work of others is matched only by the speed with which he shirks responsibility for anything that goes wrong.
That makes amusement hard to find.
I worry about neighbors who are through no fault of their own are out of work. And driving around town — something that with gas at $1.70 a gallon has become an affordable escape from cabin fever — it’s depressing to see so many dark storefronts and open parking places in normally busy areas. This city, like so many others, is enduring a financial beating along with its businesses and its residents.
The coronavirus, COVID-19, isn’t rampant in Kansas or Riley County. Maybe we’ve been lucky; maybe we’ve been smart. Still, there are enough confirmed cases here to be worrisome because there could be as many or more — perhaps many more — cases that haven’t been diagnosed and victims who feel just fine at the moment.
That, too, makes amusement scarce.
Finally, Americans are wising up to recommendations about masks. For the first time this week, I wore a mask on an errand beyond the neighborhood. My mask was an N-95, and it might have been the best mask I could wear. But it was uncomfortably tight and my glasses fogged up instantly. Fortunately, I can find my way around the grocery store without my glasses. I was in a minority of masked shoppers that day and felt self-conscious, which itself was vain and a little embarrassing.
I now boast a cloth mask handmade by a considerate and talented neighbor. Not only is it vastly more comfortable than the N-95, it’s also more stylish. I’ve now become comfortable wearing masks — even if they don’t match my gloves. Despite a minor fashion faux pas, I’m evolving. Given the projections for how long we’ll have to guard against this virus, wiping down the nonperishables we buy also will become routine.
When you think of what medical and emergency personnel are enduring, keeping our distance, donning masks and sanitizing surfaces we once gave no thought to is nothing.
No question there’s plenty to worry about. Fortunately, there are plenty of reasons to smile, even if they have nothing to do with the health of people or the economy. Some of these sources are easy to overlook, which makes me glad that at times like these I’m easily amused.
Consider a car parked a couple hundred yards up the street. A stuffed white bear as big as a person is in the driver’s seat; the other seats are occupied by more stuffed bears and other creatures. The front windshield contains multi-colored signs. One proclaims “In this together,” and the other says, “I stay home for you.” A side window offers the “Joke of the Day.” A recent one — the jokes really do change daily — was “What do you call a pig who does karate?” The answer, “A pork chop,” is on the rear window. The jokes might be Highlights magazine fare, but they’re fun. Maggie and I aren’t the only neighbors who stop by every day on our walks to read the latest joke.
On another street, plastic dinosaurs — T-Rexes, stegosauruses, triceratopses and others probably best identified by their owners — occupied an attractive garden space adjacent to a driveway as if it was their own world. They hid under plants, did battle on stepping stones and even stood atop a toy all-terrain vehicle whose human occupants were nowhere to be found. A small hand-made cardboard sign posted at the curb urged visitors to not disturb the creatures lest doing so might spread germs.
COVID-19 might have driven us inside, but it’s also led to a profusion of sidewalk chalk art and messages in neighbors’ driveways. Amazon might have been the source of the chalk, but the art is the work of children ranging in age from pre-school to middle school. Not surprisingly, given the proximity to Easter, the art includes crosses and a riot of colored eggs, some the size of dinner plates, others larger than bicycles.
Some drawings highlight the spirit of America, while others welcome passers-by with colorful messages including “We’re glad you’re here,” simply encourage people to be happy.
The coronavirus has delivered times that are anything but happy, and none of the youthful displays will rid us of this scourge. But in giving us reason to smile, if only for a moment, they make it feel a little less oppressive.
Braun retired in 2017 as the Mercury’s editorial page editor.