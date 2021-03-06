Manhattan, Kansas, founded by settlers in the 1850s, is nestled along the Kansas and Big Blue rivers.
Tucked away on the south side of Manhattan, between Yuma and Pottawatomie Streets to be exact, and alongside two railroad lines, a growing close-knit community within a community was growing. A Black community, part of the Exodusters, was determined to use their determination, deep-rooted faith and hope for the future to not only survive, but to thrive. And the foundation for this optimism was worship, fellowship and sense of community.
Growing up, residents had no idea that this historic district bred a generation of educators, musicians, clergy, professional athletes, elected officials, business owners and doctors, and would one day not only positively impact and represent the city of Manhattan, state of Kansas and elsewhere across the United States.
The heart and soul of the Manhattan Black community spans decades and the presence of the Black experience is prevalent and noted to this day. There were three neighborhood grocery stores that served the Black community: Keller’s, Hanson’s and Compton’s. The south side of Manhattan had a Black-owned and operated motel, the Giles (Inn) Motel and the George Giles Tavern that once sat on a corner near the railroad tracks.
The Douglass School provided a stellar education with caring principals and teachers that made sure we learned more than our ABC’s, how to read and figure math. Discipline, manners, respect, and encouragement to dream that for so many of us became a reality. Griffith Field Baseball Park, built in 1936 as a WPA project, served as Sunday evening entertainment for the Black families in the community and Manhattan as a whole. Griffith Field is where the Negro Baseball League came every summer to provide Sunday evening entertainment.
The likes of the Kansas City Monarchs (who were always the favorite), Cuban House of David, Indianapolis Clowns and Birmingham Black Barons are just a few that brought their talents to the Black community. Our very own George Giles played for the Monarchs. The Black community also had an all-Black baseball team that played teams from the surrounding communities.
There was a plethora of Black churches in the area on the south side, Bethel AME, Shepard Church Chapel, Pilgrim Baptist Church, First Church of God and Mt. Zion Church of God and Christ that served as “then social center” for Black families on Sundays. There, the needs of the family and community were met and enriched with faith, hope, promise, and the survival of the culture.
The “Separate but Equal” doctrine was imposed, resulting in the building of the Douglass Center in 1941 that served as the USO for the Black soldiers from Fort Riley. Jackie Robinson and Joe Louis, famous athletes came to the Center as enlisted soldiers stationed at Fort Riley and Lena Horne performed for the soldiers on the Douglass stage. Activist Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. both spoke to the Black community during their visit to Manhattan.
Fast forward. Integration, urban renewal and education forever changed the south side Black community in Manhattan. Thriving Black businesses, Black homeowners, the all-Black school and the swimming pool did not withstand the test of time. However, the community is still vibrant with a diverse neighborhood, a recreation complex, Griffith Field and most important the soul of the community, three black churches.
The south side continues to preserve the legacy of the past, the now, and the future. Black History and the Black experience in Manhattan is alive and well.
Dave Baker is the director of the Douglass Community Center. He was K-State’s head baseball coach and is still the only Black head baseball coach at a Big 8 or Big 12 team.