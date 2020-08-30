It is common for many plants to look bent out of shape in late August. The rains of this year have helped plants along. However, leaves show signs of disease and may have fallen off. Holes, webbing and off-colored leaves indicate insect feeding. Before too long, the leaves will turn color and all their issues will go away.
Several people have inquired about pruning plants to make them look better. Some shaping of plants can take place year round. I would not encourage a hasty decision about pruning at this time. Removal of about 10% of a plant could be tolerated.
Pruning spring flowering plants at this time of the year will be removing flower buds. Forsythia, lilac and white spirea are generally admired for their spring bloom. To enjoy them in their full splendor, prune after blooming.
When there are a few straggler branches, they can be headed back to a pleasing form without damage. Typically, cut back just above an outward facing bud.
Cutting plants close to the ground is an option. Each plant is maybe a little different. As a general suggestion, I would leave six to eight inches of stems. I was hoping to do this to my sprirea this summer but didn’t get to it. Doing it now would put the blooming off for likely two seasons.
Plants I call “subshrubs” get pruned to the ground every year. I would wait until we have had some freezes before pruning these plants. Pink blooming spireas, butterfly bush, crape myrtle and chaste tree fall into this category. They normally have winter damage low to the ground anyway.
Peonies have gone dormant now. You can prune off the foliage. Mine show powdery mildew and redspot disease on the leaves. I’m tired of looking at it. Bag up the foliage and get rid of it.
Some damaged and broken plant tissues can be removed. Leaving some is good to provide habitat for insects and wildlife.
