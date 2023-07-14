Like a lot of others, I was surprised to see my property appraisal had increased by 16+% over last year.

When I asked Riley County Appraiser’s Office about this increase, all I got was a very confident assertion MHK housing market was going to continue to show strong growth over the coming year. So, I asked to see their data. Going through their data, I noticed 2021 was indeed a boom year for MHK housing, with home sales increasing by about 15%. But, 2022, 2020, and 2019 were more modest, not exceeding 7%.

