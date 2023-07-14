Like a lot of others, I was surprised to see my property appraisal had increased by 16+% over last year.
When I asked Riley County Appraiser’s Office about this increase, all I got was a very confident assertion MHK housing market was going to continue to show strong growth over the coming year. So, I asked to see their data. Going through their data, I noticed 2021 was indeed a boom year for MHK housing, with home sales increasing by about 15%. But, 2022, 2020, and 2019 were more modest, not exceeding 7%.
Digging deeper into their regression data, their data indicated the huge gains in home values were in new home construction sales (i.e., sold within two years of completed construction). Simply put, new homes sold for approximately $58,100 more on average than older existing homes in 2021, and about $54,400 in 2022.
From the County’s regression data, it also looks like they are including new home construction sales in their statistical analyses for their property valuations for all of the homes within that designated surrounding neighborhood. Including higher priced houses in the regression data results in an upwards shift in the distribution of home values. As such, if your older home is close to new home construction, there is a good chance the county is using new home sales in their appraisal of your property.
Why is this important? Kansas law states property is to be appraised according to “fair market value,” as determined by two “well-informed” people, the buyer and the seller (KSA 79-503a). This law also lists a number of different methods to determine “fair market value,” including: classification, size, location, depreciation (including physical depreciation), improvements, productivity, earning capacity, rental value, use restrictions, comparison with other property, and replacement costs.
For residential property, it looks to me the “comparison with other property values” (KSA 79-503a(k)) is the most appropriate appraisal method, although size, location, and improvements also likely contribute to this appraisal. Based on this state law, how is my 9+ year-old house comparable to a brand-new house? In all my home buying experiences, I have never seen a realtor or appraiser use brand new homes as comparisons for the older house I was looking at. EVER!
I asked a local realtor if he would ever compare new houses with older houses, and he said, emphatically, “no.” If you question this, simply call a realtor or a property appraiser and ask. So, why is the Riley County Appraiser using new home sales data to appraise my property? Another issue that came up in this “deep data dive” is the county appears to be using several predictor variables that are highly correlated and which seem to favor “home physical condition” in their prediction appraisals. Because brand new homes are usually in much better condition than older homes, including this type of variable in the prediction equation is going to influence that prediction in a manner that reflects that variable. Including several predictor variables that are highly correlated only magnifies that influence.
Thus, in my opinion, including new home construction sales data in the home appraisal prediction data, and including several predictor variables that are highly correlated and which favor “physical condition newness,” an upward bias in property valuations has been (intentionally?) induced in this prediction equation.
My questions regarding this statistical analysis have thus far been ignored. And I still do not know how the county measured or determined the quality and condition of my house from their curbside view. Why is this important? Kansas law states the State Director of Property Valuation determines how property valuations are to be conducted (KSA-79-1401). But, State law also indicates this State Director and everyone else in this process has to follow State law in this property appraisal (KSA-79-1456).
In my personal opinion, seems to me that using a flawed, biased statistical analysis in this property appraisal constitutes a significant deviation from the “fair market value” concept, especially since the manner on how some of their predictor variables were derived is still unclear (that is, I am no longer “well informed” on this process). If I am correct in this opinion, this can have significant legal and financial costs for the State of Kansas and Riley County (KSA-79-1426). I suggest you contact your county and state representatives for further clarification. It would be interesting to hear what they tell you.