Tall Bearded Irises are and have been one of the most popular groups of perennial flowers to grow in Kansas. They are tough, dependable plants that many of our ancestors grew. This combination makes them a good choice for today’s landscape to this day.
Irises routinely bloom around Mother’s Day. That makes for a great cut flower to give to mom. These flowers are one of the easiest perennials to grow. They can be planted almost any time of the growing season with August being preferred. The biggest maintenance task is to divide them every few years to keep them blooming best.
The Gardens at K-State, 1500 Denison Ave., have a wonderful collection of many types of iris. Enjoy the iris on Mother’s Day or soon after to see the many colors of bloom. Iris comes from the Greek word meaning ‘rainbow.’ You can purchase iris plants from the Gardens on the last Saturday morning in July.
K-State Research and Extension developed a suggested list of cultivars one might consider to plant in their flower garden. Liberty Classic is a purple and white bloom for those that like those colors. The list and pictures of many of these iris can be viewed on the Kansasroots.org website. I don’t know the criteria used to identify the best, however, a strong stem to support the bloom is a good trait for an iris.
Full sun and good air flow will be part of the best planting location characteristics for tall bearded iris. Iris leaf spot develops on the leaves under moist and humid growing conditions. Bacterial soft rot disease occasionally causes a smelly and slimy rot of the leaves and rhizomes. Keep your iris on the dry side to prevent diseases.
Occasionally, the iris are attractive to the iris borer. The larvae eats on the leaves during May and June, leaving them ragged. They will move to the base of the iris and tunnel into the rhizome, which can kill it.
Six segments make up an iris flower. The inner three, called standards, are erect and arching. The other three are the falls, which arch downward. The beard is the furry strip that runs down the center of the fall, hence the name bearded iris. Take some time now to enjoy this season of bloom.
If you would like additional information on a horticulture topic, please contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension. Gregg may be contacted by calling 537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu and at www.riley.ksu.edu.