I’m AJ Dome, and I’m obsessed with cars.
Unfortunately, I’m starting this occasional column on a sort-of sad note if you’re a fan of American muscle cars. It was announced recently that the Dodge Charger and Challenger, two of the most star-spangled models on the road, will be phased out of production totally by 2024.
According to Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis, the plan is to replace these two iconic models — which are often fitted with the far-from-environmentally friendly Hemi V8 — with a pair of brand-new fully electric vehicles, including an electric muscle car (muscle EV?) that sounds intriguing.
There will be special editions for each model Dodge is axing from their lineup, and all of the final production cars will have some kind of cool nomenclature to set them apart and make them future collectibles. Among the earliest to go will be the popular Hellcat high-performance variants of the Charger and Challenger, as well as the Durango SUV; those enthusiast models will be dead by 2023.
This move by Dodge represents an important piece of the giant philosophical metamorphosis happening in the global car business, as literally every automotive manufacturer looks to transition their infrastructure from internal combustion to electricity by 2050. This is all in an effort to save the planet, of course, and as a fan of Earth I’m doing my best to be environmentally conscious, and that partly means welcoming more EVs into the world.
It also means the birth of a burgeoning collector car market — one of late-model vehicles, maybe a few years old but saved for special occasions, as they’ll be the very last iterations of machines that represent an evolutionary peak in the human capacity for developing fun modes of transportation.
People started fitting engines to wheeled devices in the late 1800s; Carl Benz successfully mated the two in 1879, with the patent for the first automobile approved in 1885. Immediately after that (I would imagine) people started holding informal competitions to see whose automobile was faster. Several decades later in 1966, Dodge introduced the Charger, featuring a fastback roof and four bucket seats. In 1970 the Challenger came out, and it was the ultimate muscle car. The cult film “Vanishing Point” helped solidify the car further, especially draped in white, as a vessel for cool.
I’ve written in one of my first “Off the Beat” columns about my love of cars and how it runs in my family. My parents’ generation grew up with exciting muscle cars like the Charger and Challenger, as well as competitors from Ford and General Motors, firmly entrenched into the cultural psyche and their personal identity. Yes, that strand of my genetic makeup means I tend to gawk whenever I see a cool old vehicle on the road, but hey, let a guy live.
My dad actually owned a 1970 Charger briefly before I was born. He has a photo of it somewhere in an album, along with all the other neat hot rods he’s owned over the years. He grew up in a time when buying and modifying cars was relatively easy and cheap, as well as accessible.
But times are changing. We’re stepping into a brave new automotive world, one of electrification and autonomous driving, where cars like the Dodge Charger and Challenger are obsolete based solely on the fact that they use distilled dead dinosaur juice to make them go.
I’m not sad, honestly. The world is moving forward, and cars have to catch up. EVs can be insanely fast, and I’d love to test-drive more in the future. For the sake of comparison and responsible journalism, I’d also like to test-drive a Dodge Hellcat.
The last of a vehicular species — and the dawn of a new era — must be documented and preserved for future gearheads, after all.