I don’t know when I’ll ever be able to buy a new car.
I certainly can’t afford one currently, as I’m a broke nearly-30-year-old with various debts and living expenses that empty my wallet regularly. I’m temporarily out of luck in the used car market, too, as prices steadily skyrocket due to demand.
It’s a small wonder how anyone can feel comfortable leaping into a vehicle purchase, new or used, at the moment. In December, the average transaction price paid by customers for a new car was $45,283, according to consumer review firm J.D. Power and Associates. In July of last year, the average new car price was $41,044, which was considered a record at the time.
According to Kelley Blue Book, used car prices are 28% higher now than this time last year. At the end of 2021, the average price for a used car in the U.S. was $28,205. Car shoppers are expected to spend about $38.2 billion on vehicles this year, or about $4.4 billion more than what was spent in 2021. Consumers are desiring high-end trucks and SUVS again, after years of slowed sales for larger vehicles, but their choices are limited to what dealers can stock.
Doug Meloan, director of vehicle operations at Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan, said used car prices right now are “extravagant” because new car shipments are delayed thanks to supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic. A global shortage on semiconductors, or microchips, that’s lasted nearly two years is the major reason why new cars aren’t refilling dealer showrooms, and why customers are turning to used vehicles.
Officials with Honda said in a statement last month that the company experienced record-low inventory and that the supply situation “remains fluid.” The Mazda brand also reported a major dip in sales figures, with company officials indicating an issue with parts availability. However, some automakers like Ford and General Motors reported profits for 2021, but still have unfinished vehicles sitting in lots outside factories because of the microchip shortage.
Most major car manufacturers recognize the chip shortage will continue well into the year. According to Reuters, officials with Hyundai and Nissan said they anticipate the shortage to last through the first half of 2022. Supply issues are expected to normalize by the third quarter of the year.
For folks in the market for a new car, there won’t be much room to negotiate the sticker price down. Meloan said dealers have “major mark-ups” going on right now because of the cost of doing business. A lack of new incoming cars means the current ones on a dealer’s lot will go for a premium, so the sticker price jumps — usually high enough to deter a few customers, who then turn to the used car market.
To make sure they have enough inventory, dealers visit auctions to buy used cars to fill their lots. Meloan said one dealer he talked to recently told him they were paying higher prices on what would normally be cheaper used vehicles. He said the high prices paid at auction mean higher prices paid by customers, and that “it’s amazing what a 5-year-old anything” is selling for right now.
All of this is moot, really, as the only new car I can afford right now is a Hot Wheels. No matter what, I’ll have to wait to buy any kind of vehicle, new or used.
I guess that gives me time to figure out what I want, and to find it.