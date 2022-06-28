It’s the nature of news that we mostly report “bad” things. So we were glad last week to be able to share something positive — or at least, a positive outcome that followed a terrible tragedy.
In December, middle-schooler Jean-Carlos Vasquez-Ponce, known as JC, was critically injured in a fatal car accident on Kansas Highway 18. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old lost control of her Chevy Trailblazer, and the vehicle went into a ditch, struck a bridge pillar and caught fire.
Two other middle schoolers died in the crash, and two more people sustained minor injuries. Vasquez-Ponce, 14, was flown to University of Kansas Medical Center, then transferred to Children’s Mercy Hospital.
Vasquez-Ponce’s list of injuries was quite long, and a family friend told The Mercury that for a time, they weren’t sure whether he would make it.
“It was bad,” said Lawrence De Hart, speaking for the family. “A lot of times we were just kind of waiting to plan his funeral because it just seemed really bleak.”
The teenager faced severe burns, broken bones and injuries to a number of internal organs. Treatment initially included life support and a medically induced coma.
But miraculously, Vasquez-Ponce began to recover.
After six months at Children’s Mercy — months that included physical, occupational, and speech therapy — he came home to Manhattan.
We’re heartened to hear about ways people have pitched in to help the family. The local Habitat for Humanity helped by building a ramp at his house to make his home wheelchair accessible. De Hart started a Go Fund Me to help with expenses. The Alms Group produced a video with messages from family and friends to show their support.
Vasquez-Ponce still has a long road ahead of him, but we’re so impressed by the progress he’s made. We wish him and his family the best.
And to the families who lost a child in the crash: we’re so sorry for your loss. We can’t imagine what you’ve been through and the pain you’re surely still enduring six months later. Our hearts go out to you.