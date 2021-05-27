The boys’ track team at Manhattan High won the 6A team championship Thursday, a remarkable accomplishment. It was the team’s second in three seasons — last year’s spring sports season was eliminated by the coronavirus pandemic.
That was clearly a highlight, but not the only one, of the area high school season. Frankfort’s boys golf team won the 1A title for the second year in a row, and Manhattan’s Dan Harkin won the 6A singles crown in tennis. A young man from Rossville, Alexander Sherer, won the 3-2-1A title in tennis.
We’d like to salute them here, and wish the best of luck to the athletes competing this weekend for other big titles.
Manhattan’s girls’ soccer team is in the state final 4 again, chasing a championship with games Friday and Saturday. MHS’ baseball team is in action Friday in the final 8.
Rock Creek, meanwhile, has a baseball team still in the hunt for a state championship. Rock Creek won a quarterfinal game Thursday and was set to play in the semis about the time this edition hits your digital doorstep. We’ll have full coverage of all the weekend events at TheMercury.com, and in print to follow. The Mustangs’ softball team made the state tournament as well, but fell in the quarterfinals; the same fate befell Wamego.
Making it to the state tournament in any sport is a major accomplishment in the lives of young people, something they won’t forget. We wish the participants the best of luck, and we salute the winners and those who fell along the way for all their hard work and sacrifice.
What matters, ultimately, is the lessons and the memories and the relationships. All of that is coming to a head this weekend, particularly for high school seniors, for which this weekend will truly mark the end of their high school days.
Not everyone can walk away with a trophy, but everyone still playing at this point should be considered a champion.
Well done, all.