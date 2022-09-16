Chiefs Cardinals Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of a game on Sept. 11 in Glendale, Ariz.

 Associated Press

When 11 Black quarterbacks started NFL games in Week 1, it was another indication those racial stereotypes have finally been overcome.

While there is a continued lack of diversity among general managers and coaches, four of the five largest contracts in the sport have been given to Black QBs — including Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed $230 million deal from the Cleveland Browns. Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray received the other three. Lamar Jackson is in line to join that group next.

