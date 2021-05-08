Manhattan, KS (66502)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.