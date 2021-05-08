Getting bouquets of flowers is great, but have you ever received a bruised dandelion from a sweaty little hand?
I got one of those the other day from my 4-year-old son, Logan, and honestly, it’s everything I hoped for in motherhood. He brings me flowers pretty regularly, or special rocks or bugs or chunks of mulch, all offered with complete earnestness.
“Here, Mommy, I found this for you.”
I put the slightly wilted little blossom in a bud vase I have for just this purpose, and it makes me smile every time I see it.
About a year ago, I became the mother to a second little boy, Cole, now 13 months old. That puts me solidly in the category of #boymom, which was a little scary. I grew up with two sisters, and our house had more than its fair share of Barbies, ruffles and glitter. My house has very few of those things, but it sure does have more toy trucks than anyone could possibly need.
I felt like I didn’t know much about raising boys. I still don’t. You’d think the difference wouldn’t matter much at their young age, and maybe it doesn’t: they need hugs and kind words and someone to comb their hair, just like girls do.
Last weekend, I went to my hometown, Garden City, for my nephew’s 11th birthday, and I felt like I was seeing my future. The party was at the hotel attached to this indoor water park, and in addition to the birthday boy’s younger cousins, the guests were three rowdy fifth-graders who ran around the room yelling, pointing finger guns, bumping into each other like fans in a mosh pit at a Korn concert. They couldn’t stop talking about video games.
Man, they were exhausting to watch! And while they were polite and respectful, I could see those hints of pre-teen attitude starting to show. On the bright side, being 11, they could go off at the water park and play with minimal supervision.
When my boys are 11, will they still want hugs? Will they think to bring their mother a flower?
Whatever the future holds, I know my job is just to love them. Because beyond their stereotypically boy interests, they’re just these amazing little individual people. Logan is curious, observant and creative. Cole is cheerful, sensitive and thoughtful.
I can deal with all the “boy” things — the dirty faces, the burping, the constant scraped knees — as long as deep down they stay those same special individuals.
Tomorrow is Mother’s Day. If you’re a mom or a mother figure, here’s hoping you receive something as good as a rock, a bug or a little dandelion that made your kid think of you.