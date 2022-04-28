Zoe Ollene Estes Slinkman, 99 and 4 months, of Sheridan, WY, passed away on April 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold, and her daughter Lizbeth Anne Slinkman Jackson.
A retired Cultural Arts Specialist and Professor in the Department of Extension Home Economics from Kansas State University, Zoe was active in and a supporter of all forms of art, believing that art can be found in everything.
Zoe was born in Stark City, Missouri on January 20, 1923, to Isabel Pruett and John Myler Estes, and moved as a toddler to Port Arthur, TX. Though not Texan by birth, the attitude of many residents about the Great State of Texas appealed to her positive, free spirit, and naturally her favorite flower was the yellow rose. She attended a Lutheran school until entering public high school and was chosen in 1938 to be a member of the select Red Huzzars Drum and Bugle Corps. Zoe was very active in music, drama and theater from elementary school through college.
After her high school graduation, the family moved to Pittsburg, Kansas where she attended Pittsburg State Teachers College (now Pittsburg State University) and met, then married Harold Slinkman. Upon learning of Zoe’s upcoming move to Colorado, her social sorority offered her an opportunity to help reorganize Chapter Iota of the Tri Sigma Social Sorority, on the campus of Colorado State College of Education, Greeley Colorado, granting her a full scholarship for doing so. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities.
Business opportunities brought the family, now including the first of four daughters, Susan, to Manhattan, Kansas. Zoe was active in AAUW (particularly when the club was able to have the creative foods and drama sub-groups), Manhattan Music Club, P.E.O., and her church choir. She started work as a secretary in the Extension Department of Home Economics and was encouraged to complete a master’s degree in Family and Child Development, becoming a faculty member in the Department of Extension Home Economics. Her responsibilities included visiting each county, giving programs and helping women continue their education through the Extension Homemakers Units. She realized early on the importance of teaching through television and was eager to assist other specialists in using TV and video as teaching tools and reaching audiences through these mediums. Zoe and her colleague, Chuck Smith did not precede the “Captain” (Captain Kangaroo), but were in the early days of children’s programming, cooperating on a TV program regarding relationships between children and grandparents. She was aware of the coming opportunities afforded by video and television. Zoe was very proud of the work she did in assisting in the organization of the 4-H Creative Arts Program.
Upon retirement, Zoe spent several years in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She loved everything about the southwest, particularly the landscape, the people and the beauty of the blooming cacti. She appreciated the opportunity to develop skills in pottery, spinning, weaving and other crafts while residing in NM. She loved the easy expression of the people through the joy of living. Zoe was fond of the arts of Native Americans and had a nice collection of silver jewelry. She later relocated to Williamsburg, Virginia, to be near her daughter Liz and son-in-law Carl, where she became a supporter of rescue dogs with her last four dogs being rescued poodles. She was a generous supporter of Native American education and their elder welfare.
After her daughter’s death, Zoe moved to be near another daughter, Jeanette, and Jeanette’s family, including a granddaughter’s family with two great grandchildren.
Zoe and Harold were the parents of four daughters: Susan Christina Slinkman Morrison (Mrs. Matthew) of Colorado; Jeanette Frances Slinkman Mooney (Mrs. Larry) of Wyoming; Lizbeth Anne Slinkman Jackson (deceased) (Mrs. Carl) of Virginia; and Shari Kay Slinkman Burke (Mrs. John) of Kansas.
Zoe is survived by three daughters and their husbands, her son-in-law, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and many friends. She was a life member of the Tri Sigma Social Sorority, a sixty-year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, and a member of the Williamsburg, VA Presbyterian Church. Her inquisitive mind and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
There are no services planned at this time.
Memorials to honor Zoe can be made to the P.E.O. Sisterhood, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA, 50312 or to the Adopt-A-Native-Elder, 328 W Gregson Ave., Salt Lake City, UT 84115, 1-801-474-0535.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.