Zada Lea Thompson Browder
December 29, 1934 - July 11, 2020
Zada Lea Thompson was born on December 29, 1934, to John Frank Thompson and Thelma
Jesse Washam Thompson, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. A few years later, her beloved sister,
Dona Sue, joined their family. Zada had a wonderful childhood despite the hard times of the
Great Depression and World War II. She later shared stories of riding the bus downtown to visit
her mother at work, and the oil wells on her school playground. The family enjoyed
adventurous car trips to visit relatives who had moved to California.
Zada met Lewis Eugene Browder at Oklahoma State University, and they were married on
December 14, 1954. They were married for 60 years. Zada and Lewis lived in Manhattan,
Kansas from 1958 to 2012, when they moved to Leonard, Texas. Zada was the busy mother of
three children; Judy Lynn, Kelly Joe, and Timothy Mark, and later a devoted grandmother of
five. She adored them all. She was generous, kind, and loyal to her extended families and to
her many church and community friends. Her home was the venue for innumerable Sunday
dinners, quilting bees, and showers; and a favorite destination for grandchildren.
Zada was very talented at working with her hands. These talents seemingly had few limits!
They ranged from typing PhD theses while in the midst of a boisterous family home, to cake
decorating, painting, sewing, and knitting. Everything Zada made was beautiful. Family
members enjoyed the benefits as did customers at craft and art shows around Kansas. After
her children were grown, Zada worked as a bookkeeper, and as a salesperson at Country Gift
Shop, where she found an additional circle of friendship.
Zada is survived by her sister, Dona Sue Anderson of Bethany, Oklahoma; her daughter, Judy
Shaw and Tom Shaw of Leonard; her son, Kelly Browder and Marie Browder of Albuquerque,
New Mexico, and her son, Tim Browder and Cindy Evans of Topeka, Kansas. Her
grandchildren: Timothy “TJ” Browder of Kansas City, Missouri, Benjamin Shaw and Grace Bai-
Shaw of Leonard, Jamie Holland and Jimmie Holland of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Whitney Shaw
and Mike Hiser of Carrollton, Texas, and Andrew Browder of Kansas City, Missouri. Her great-
grandchildren: Rylie Jo Holland, Kenneth James Holland, Landry Lynn Hiser, Holden Edward
Bai-Shaw.
Zada was preceded in death by her infant twin, her parents, and her husband.
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home of Leonard is in charge of arrangements. An online
registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.