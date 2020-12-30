Zachary Blaine Miller, of Manhattan, passed away December 23, 2020. He worked as a maintenance tech for All-Pro Cleaners of Strong City, Kansas,
Zachary Blaine Miller was born in Topeka, on July 19, 1993, the son of Cher Luv (Brungardt) Nanney and Brett Eugene Miller. Zachary is survived by his mother and stepfather, Cher and Todd Nanney, of Florence Oregon; his father and stepmother, Brett and Laura Miller of Las Vegas; sister, Brittney Miller, of Manhattan; niece, Freya Reeves of Manhattan. Also, surviving is his grandmother Connie Beckett of Topeka; and his grandparents, James and Debra Brungardt of Garden City.
A "Service of Remembrance" will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 2nd at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, 1317 W. Poyntz Ave. Memorials in his name can be made for Suicide Prevention Awareness and sent to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview.
To send an online condolence visit the funeral home website, www.irvinparkview.com. Service arrangements are being assisted by Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, Manhattan.
