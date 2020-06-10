Yong Hui Martin, age 70, died on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at her residence in Manhattan, Kansas.
She was born in Seoul, South Korea on August 15, 1949 the daughter of Hyun-Chil Kim and Bong Lae Kang. Yong was a loving homemaker for her family.
Yong was united in marriage on August 29, 1977 to Ernie Martin in Seoul, South Korea. This union was blessed with 3 sons: Matt, John and Daniel.
She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, watching the Korean Channel & keeping everyone well fed. Above all, she loved being with her family, especially spoiling the grandchildren.
Yong was preceded in death by her parents; a sister: Kyung-Hee Kim and a brother: Joon-Soo Kim.
Survivors include her husband: Ernie of the home; sons: Matt Martin and his wife Heather of Manhattan, John Martin and his wife Megan of Manhattan and Daniel Martin and Erin Crofford of Thompson, Manitoba, Canada. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Adrian Martin, Kierra Martin, Skyler Martin, Ellis Martin, Hazel (Crofford) Martin and Owen Crofford; 2 brothers: Cheol-Soo Kim and Moon-Soo Kim and her beloved dog: Max.
Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Kansas Veteran's Cemetery at Fort Riley, Manhattan, Kansas.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Monday June 15, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas.
