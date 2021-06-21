Yolanda Jo Baker, 55, of Wamego, Kansas, died Sunday, June 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. She will lie-in-state on Tuesday beginning at 3:00 pm and a visitation on Tuesday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Memorial contributions to the Yolanda Baker Memorial Fund. Online guestbook and condolences at www.campanellastewart.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.