Yolanda Jo Baker, 55, of Wamego, Kansas, died Sunday, June 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. She will lie-in-state on Tuesday beginning at 3:00 pm and a visitation on Tuesday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Memorial contributions to the Yolanda Baker Memorial Fund. Online guestbook and condolences at www.campanellastewart.com
