Wilma A. Peil, age 91, a Manhattan resident since 1971, died January 27, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills – Wroten House.
She was born February 10, 1930, in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of S.P. and Tabea (Deines) Fabrizius.
Wilma graduated from WaKeeney High School in 1947 and then from Brown-Mackie College in Business.
Wilma returned to WaKeeney after college and worked for Western Cooperative Electric. That’s where she met Bruce B. Peil (of Blue Hill, Nebraska) when he was working in the area as a lineman. On September 5, 1954, in WaKeeney, Kansas, she married Bruce. When she and Bruce moved to Manhattan, Wilma worked as the Payroll Accountant for DPRA. She attended First Lutheran Church and volunteered in various capacities over the years.
Wilma enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. She liked to solve puzzles including crosswords, cryptograms, and Scrabble. She was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Royals. She made quilts for all her grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Wilma was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them and attending their activities.
Survivors include her four children: Roberta Johnson and her husband Dwight of Manhattan, Susan Dringenberg and her husband Gale of Parsons, KS, Brian Peil and his wife Lenka of Manhattan, and Margaret Peil of Overland Park, KS; ten grandchildren: Molly Petrik (Dustin), Kelly Wendland (Josh), Benjamin Johnson (Emily), Brent Dringenberg, Emily Dringenberg (Michael Caddell), Beth Dringenberg, Otto Vosberg (Kaycee), Emily Vosberg (Fiancé Wade Hageman), Brandi Peil (Tom Johnson), and Ali Peil; one step-grandson Joshua Staab; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; brother Carroll Fabrizius (Judy); brothers-in-law Wayne Peil (Diane) and Ken Peil (Audrey).
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Bruce on December 13, 2000; one adopted granddaughter Jessica Peil; and three siblings: Elvin Fabrizius, Ella Reavis and Lois Jean Harvey.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, February 5th, at First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, with Reverend Stephen Haverlah officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery southeast of Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:15 AM Saturday at the church prior to the service.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bruce Peil Memorial Scholarship at Manhattan Area Technical College for the Electric Power & Distribution program. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.