Wilma Doris Loecker, age 68, of Manhattan, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at her residence.
She was born on September 20, 1953, in Manhattan, the daughter of William Woodrow and Doris Mildred (Tuman) Rosell.
On October 19, 1984, she married Arlen Joseph Loecker. He survives of the home.
Wilma worked most recently at Stonecreek Family Physicians, as well as other medical facilities in Manhattan. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. After retirement Wilma spent countless hours volunteering for her church and the American Legion. She was a doting wife, mother, and grandmother, spending as much time as she could with family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children, Cheri of Leonardville, KS, Wendy and husband Chris of Bottineau, ND, James and wife Meisha of Paola, KS, Billy and wife Jami of Manhattan, KS, Sara and husband Craig of McKinney, TX; one sister, Harriet of Grain Valley, MO; eleven grandchildren, Phillip, Aaron, Kristen, Jodi, Madison, Katey, Dylan, Martin, Kyle, Logan and Kinsey, and great grandchildren, Ollie, Navy, and Mason.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Bob Rosell, and a grandson, Cody.
Her hospitality extended to all; she never met a stranger. Wilma saw the beauty in life through her love of music, baking, and caring for her flowers and plants. Wilma will be remembered for her selfless and welcoming nature. She always had an open seat at her table and a kind smile on her face.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in Manhattan. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. There will be a luncheon following the memorial service.
Memorials may be made to the Johnson Cancer Research Center at KSU. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
