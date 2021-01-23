Willis Henry Herren, 97, of Alma, Kansas, died Monday, January 18, 2021. Graveside inurnment will be held at 11:30 am, Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Alma. Respect Calls: from 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home at 206 Kansas Avenue. A private funeral service may be viewed via St. John Lutheran Facebook-Live at 10:30 am, Wednesday. Memorial contributions: St. John Lutheran Church. Condolences at www.campanellafuneral.com
