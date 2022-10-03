William Winslow Oct 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clay Center, Kansas – William George Winslow, age 87, died at Clay County Medical Center on October 1, 2022. He was born in Liberty, NE to Richard and Lydia (Caulkins) Winslow on November 6, 1934.Visitation and Funeral Service: Friday, October 7, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 10:00 AM Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral HomeBurial: Friday, October 7, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Manhattan, KSTo view the full obituary visit nsrfh.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Police report for October 3 Duke, Martinez earn weekly Big 12 honors Riley County approves 2023 budget after removing $10M mistake Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice Police report for Oct. 3, 2022 OZtoberfest fills Wamego with lions, witches and little dogs, too Junction City man charged with 2nd-degree murder Kansas Farm Bureau pledges $5M for K-State agronomy facilities, research Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWamego woman dies in car crash after losing consciousnessActor Ryan Grantham jailed for life after he killed his mother to stop her witnessing him murdering Justin TrudeauK-State reports lowest fall semester enrollment in 34 yearsMartinez shines again as No. 25 K-State beats Texas Tech 37-28Anne NielsenLa Fiesta reopens after state seizure for delinquent sales tax paymentsRCPD arrests two for possession of meth and intent to distributeManhattan CVB director says NYC mayor's comments on Kansas reveal misperceptionsManhattan man sentenced to 32 years for 2020 double murderSecond location identified for proposed senior living facility Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
