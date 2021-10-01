William Thomas Smallwood, 83, of Manhattan, passed away Sunday, September 26th, at the Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital. He was retired from the United States Army after 20 years of service. After retirement William attended Kansas State University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and later worked for the Veterinary Health Center at Kansas State University.
The viewing will be held at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home in Manhattan on October 4th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Graveside services will be held on October 5th at Kansas Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 pm in Manhattan.
William T. Smallwood was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 1, 1938, the son of the late Mary L. Smallwood (Smith) and William W. Smallwood. He is survived by his wife Young Smallwood, and son William Smallwood, wife Katherine and daughter Vicky Pultz, husband Sean. Survivors also include sister, Katherine (Kay) Daniels, grandchildren Tanner, Allee and Samuel Smallwood, and Zee and Haley Pultz, and great-grandchild Charlotte Smallwood.
While serving in the U.S. Army, he received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal.
The family requests any donations be directed to the Vietnam Veterans or to the Alzheimer's Association. To send a condolence online to the family, go to www.irvinparkview.com. The family is being assisted with arrangements by Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation.
