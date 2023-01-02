William “Bill” H. Schroeder, age 73, of Junction City, formerly of Manhattan, died December 22, 2022, in Junction City.
Bill was born on April 10, 1949, in Wamego, Kansas, the son of Henry and Inez (Singer) Schroeder. His family moved to Manhattan when he was 8 years old. Bill graduated from Manhattan High School with the class of 1967.
In 1969, Bill was married to his wife Regina. Together they had 2 sons, Brian and Brad. Bill and Regina were later divorced in 2009.
Bill worked in sales over the years. He was known as the “Frito-Lay Guy” and later as the “Pella Guy”. He enjoyed being a salesman, it came to him naturally, visiting with his clients and taking care of them.
He was a car enthusiast. Bill’s father was a car salesman, which helped Bill want to know about the cars and to know more about cars of all types. He collected many classic cars over the years. His joy was taking his classic cars to as many cars shows as he could. Bill won many awards for his cars, including Best of Show. Along with the car shows, he also loved having his car in the parades and just taking them for a nice summer cruise down the road.
After he retired, he was a volunteer at the Midwest Car Museum in Manhattan. He loved to be at the museum to be in his natural place of being around cars and talking to people about them.
Bill is survived by his sons: Brad Schroeder, of Rocky Mount, Missouri and Brian Schroeder of Overland Park, Kansas; also, he was a wonderful grandfather to his 5 granddaughters and 2 great-granddaughters.
Services for Mr. Schroeder will be announced at a later date.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the service arrangements.
