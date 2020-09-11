MEADE – William N. Rogers, 76, passed away September 8, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita, Kansas.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery, Meade. Friends may call from 12:00p.m. until 2:30p.m. with the family present at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
