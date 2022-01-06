William “Jug” Richardson, Jr., age 94, died December 31, 2021, at the Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
He was born January 14, 1927, in Scott City, Kansas, the son of William and Edith (Ramsey) Richardson.
Jug attended Shields Grade School for two years, and then Wilsey Grade School through 8th grade and then attended Wilsey High School.
His mother raised 9 children, having lost his father to cancer when he was 7. As a young boy during the depression, Jug would go to friends houses near Wilsey to stay...as his mom had more kids than she could keep track of. He said after a couple days, she would call around and find out where he was!
He served in the United States Army during World War II from May 31, 1945, until December 1, 1946, and was Honorably Discharged at the rank of Technician 5th Grade.
On September 2, 1950, in Wilsey, Kansas, he was married to Evelyn Veal. They lived in Wilsey until moving to Manhattan in 2005.
He worked in several jobs, Beach Aircraft, Construction of many homes and businesses in the Wilsey and Council Grove area, and then retired from the Missouri Pacific Railroad as a brakeman conductor.
He also was proud of hopping a train as a 17 year old to southeast Colorado to work on a ranch during summers.
He was a member of the Wilsey Christian Church and the Masonic Lodge.
Jug loved to fish and hunt, weave shawls and started oil painting in his 80’s. He enjoyed playing cards, cribbage, 500 and pinochle. He and Evelyn wintered in south Texas from 1985 to 2000 and then in Palm Springs, CA, from 2001 to 2016.
Survivors include his wife Evelyn of Manhattan; three daughters: Diane Haddock of Jefferson, Colorado, Denise Klimek and her husband Ed of Manhattan, and Pam Smith and her husband Gary of Wilsey, KS; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Jug was preceded in death by his eight siblings: James, Beulah Sutton, Robert, Velma Dike, Louis, Geneva Byrn, Glen and Martin.
Cremation is planned with a Celebration of his life to be held at a later date.
