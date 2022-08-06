William R. (“Willie” or “Bill”) Regehr was born near Inman, Kansas, January 11, 1930, son of Jacob T. and Marie Regehr. He died May 26, 2022, in North Newton, Kansas.
Bill graduated from Inman High School in 1948 and Bethel College in 1958. During the Korean war Bill entered alternative service as a Mennonite Voluntary Service worker in Portland, Maine.
He married Lora Maurine Voth July 26, 1955, at Bethel Mennonite Church near Inman. They spent a year in Newfoundland, Canada, where Bill taught school. Other schools included Welcome and Little Valley (rural Inman), Washington (Newton), Pleasant Acres and Suncrest (east of Newton). Bill taught for the Indian Service at Berego Pass, New Mexico, and Oraibi (now Kykotsmovi) Arizona for 4 years.
In1966 the family moved to Academy Street in Hesston. He and Maurine raised their family there. Bill put in a big garden and built a shop. He worked at Hesston College starting in 1974 as director of custodial service.
Bill enjoyed drawing, photography, and ceramics. Many of Bill’s mugs with Low German sayings were sold at the Kansas MCC sale.
Bill and Maurine moved to Kidron Bethel in 2015 and joined Faith Mennonite Church.
Preceding him in death: parents Jacob T. and Marie (Regier) Regehr, adult siblings Eldo (Mary Ann Balzer) Regehr, Lilly Ann (Herb) Neufeld, and Ted (Alice Penner) Regehr, and siblings who died in childhood: Wilber, Leo James, and Mary Jane.
Survivors: wife Maurine (Voth) Regehr, children Lowell Peter Regehr (Carol Sisson), Mark David Regehr (Darlene Blair), Kristine Kay Regehr, and Paul “Jack” Lamar Regehr (Judy Naillon), and siblings Evelyn (Ed) Peters and David (Judy Voth) Regehr, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial gifts: Kidron Bethel Benevolent Fund, Faith Mennonite Church, and Mennonite Central Committee.
A memorial service was held on Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Faith Mennonite Church, Newton, KS.
