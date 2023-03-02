William “Bill” Paul Mathewson, 92, of Manhattan, Kansas died peacefully on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Bill was born on January 24, 1931 to Paul and Elsie (Becker) Mathewson in Seneca, Kansas. Bill was raised on a farm east of Seneca, the oldest of five siblings. Bill graduated from Sts. Peter and Paul High School in 1949. He worked as a carpenter with his father until joining the Air Force in January, 1951. He served for 4 years, stationed 2 years at RAF Wethersfield, England and was honorably discharged in December, 1954.
Bill married Sandra Huerter on August 16, 1958 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, in Seneca, KS. He continued working with his father, building approximately three to four dozen homes in Seneca. He and Sandra had 3 sons during that time and they often served as his crew. Bill went to work for the Farmers Home Administration in 1970, moving to Manhattan in 1979, and retired in 1992. Bill enjoyed working with wood, especially walnut. He built both of their homes in Manhattan. Family and friends all have items made by Bill including kitchen cabinets, cedar chests, grandfather clocks, and other furniture items. He also built several items for both St. Thomas More and Seven Dolors churches. Just after Bill was married, he built a wooden boat and taught many friends and family members how to waterski. Waterskiing and golf were his favorite sports and he last skied at age 86.
He was a founding member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, a Fourth Degree member of the Manhattan Knights of Columbus Council 8488 and member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Elsie; his brothers Terrance, Richard and Wayne; and great-grandson Ryker.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sandra; sons, James (Lola) of Manhattan, KS, Steven (Susana) Mathewson of Folsom, CA, Mark (Jody) Mathewson of Dallas, TX; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and sister Kay Fangman of Topeka, KS.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2900 Kimball Avenue, Manhattan, KS, with Rosary at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Seneca, KS.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice in Manhattan and sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502. You can share a message for the family on the Tribute Wall at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.