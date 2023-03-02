William “Bill” Paul Mathewson, 92, of Manhattan, Kansas died peacefully on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Bill was born on January 24, 1931 to Paul and Elsie (Becker) Mathewson in Seneca, Kansas. Bill was raised on a farm east of Seneca, the oldest of five siblings. Bill graduated from Sts. Peter and Paul High School in 1949. He worked as a carpenter with his father until joining the Air Force in January, 1951. He served for 4 years, stationed 2 years at RAF Wethersfield, England and was honorably discharged in December, 1954.

